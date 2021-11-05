F1 | Resale for the Mexican GP reaches 15 million pesos!

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 04.11.2021 19:03:52





To break the piglet! Within a few hours of the activities of the Grand Prix of Mexico City 2021, the ticket resale to attend the sporting event skyrocketed, as tickets are offered up to in 15 million pesos.

Through a famous resale site of tickets for different events, motorsport fans can still purchase tickets for the scheduled activities at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome for him ssaturday and Sunday, which range from 3 thousand 696 pesos (for qualifying day) until 45 thousand pesos (for the day of the race).

Ticket worth millions

On the same website it is offered a ticket to the Green Zone of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for practice day three and qualifying in no less than 15 million 680 thousand 190 pesos, with the option to pay it at 12 monthly payments of one million 856 thousand 430 pesos.

For Sunday, the most expensive ticket offered is that of 45 thousand pesos in the Gray Zone found on curve 14, which at the beginning of the sale had a value of 7 thousand 500 pesos.

It should be remembered that during the official sale of tickets, the most accessible were those of the Orange Zone, which had a cost of 1,500 pesos, same as hours after the start of the Mexican GP they are even in 40 thousand pesos.