EYE! EA Sports could lose FIFA license

As every year, user criticism of the new edition of FIFA are on the table. Fans of the leading video game in the world of football do not believe that EA Sports is modifying everything it should from one year to the next. With Ultimate team As the most used game mode, the reality is that the entity that is in charge of making the game could undergo several very relevant modifications and changes in the coming years.

The bombshell news that has exploded today and that has been spreading through social networks resides in the fact that EA Sports could lose the FIFA license as of its next edition, that is, with regard to the product that will adopt the name of FIFA 23.

And who takes it?

It seems that the company that could acquire one of the most interesting projects in the world of sports video games is 2K, the North American company that already has several games on the market such as NBA, MLB, PGA Tour …

The problem with 2K is that, despite the fact that it usually makes great products, it usually offers few updates that improve the video game throughout the course. An unexpected and renowned turnaround that could bring new things to a game that seemed stagnant.