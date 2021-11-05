Exatlón México: Heber is very discouraged. Will it come out of the competition?

Athletes are worried about their teammate Heber Gallegos, as they have seen him very sad.

By: Anneth Marin November 04, 2021 · 14:33 hs

The athletes of the Exatlon Mexico They have been doing their best and expending much of their energy after facing the legends, different types of competitions and also having to deal with the conflicts that have arisen between the competitors in recent weeks.

During the great colossal battle Paulina fainted after suffering a hit on the circuit, but now it is Heber who has been indisposed.

Heber is sad and depressed: his classmates don’t know what to do

Competitors are isolated from their families to be able to be 100% in El Exatlón, but this Day of the Dead they resented it, especially Heber who they saw sad and discouraged.

Paulina and Briseida They mentioned that they are concerned about the spirits of their colleagues and expressed that they do not know how to help them, especially Heber because he is the one who is most noticeable.

Haber Gallegos, known as ‘Thunder’, is not enthusiastic as always. This has not affected his performance in the competition, however, when he returns to the cabin he behaves serious and distant, according to his companions.

They have seen Heber Gallegos very discouraged after the competitions.

Who will be the next eliminated?

According to the YouTube channel ‘Cosmic Wizard’, It is not yet known who will leave El Exatlón México, but it has already been leaked that Nataly could be the one who will leave the competition.