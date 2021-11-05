Eva Soriano signs Valeria Ros live for ‘Special Bodies’: “You come on Tuesday”

Miguel Gila he deserves a tribute and he will have it. On Tuesday, November 9, it opens Everything is Gila, a succession of the best comic monologues performed by today’s comedians.

Ana Morgade, Arturo Valls, Dani Rovira, Joquín Reyes, Victoria Martín, Pantomima Full, Carolina Iglesias … and also Valeria ros and JJ Cowboy.

The two comedians have visited this Thursday Special bodies and a unique moment has been lived. Eva Soriano has signed Valeria Ros live! The comedian joins the team the same day of the premiere at the theater.

“I’m dying of illusion, what would I have to do? Like Miguel Maldonado?”, He said with a laugh.

The challenge of being Miguel Gila

How to face the challenge of getting into the skin of the quintessential Spanish comedian?

“It is said that yes with great enthusiasm, and now you have a brown, which is: you have to update the monologue a bit as he would have done to make the monologue a bit at this time, but you are not him. So we have to write what is missing “, says JJ Vaquero, about this tribute that will be held at the Nuevo Alcalá Theater.

Not exactly like that, at least that day Valeria. “Tell the truth. There was no need to rewrite. I think we are both the only ones who have worked. They have even told me, the monologue is very cool but they still don’t know what Gila is “.

“But, in order to be a bit in my camphor zone, as Gila would say, I needed to take it with me … I had to do the village parties and I have asked permission to do the neighborhood parties. I have changed Indalecio for the Johnny and Margarita for the Vane “

Everything is Gila is a tribute to the 20th anniversary of Gila’s death. The question is obligatory: how would you like to be remembered? The answers are crazy.

“In the end it didn’t come out anymore,” laughs Valeria Ros. “If I died now, my thing would not be a death, it would be a nice thing,” adds Vaquero.

Valeria Ros did not want to miss the opportunity to talk about the best of Gila: “The cool thing about Gila is that at a time when all of Spain was divided, she knew how to take advantage of it to make her humor.”

El Kanka’s homage to Gila

The show ends with The Kanka, which closes the Show with a song made for the show.

It’s called The Enemy, one of Gila’s most repeated phrases. “It’s the best of Show. They have passed me bits but it is super confidential “, confesses Ros.

The phone test

If there is something that is associated with Gila, it is the black screw-in phone, but that is no longer carried. Now the WhatsApps are taken, hence the test that JJ Vaquero and Valeria Rosa have had to face.

What profile picture do you have?

Valeria Ros: I have put this one that I look cute. I’m in the numbered stands. I’m covering the 9 of 19 and you only see the 1. Top 1.

JJ Cowboy: Is the computer screensaver worth it? I have Ayuso. I only open it to write comedy and Ayuso seems like a springboard to me.

What was the last message you sent last night?

Valeria Ros: “I send messages and since they don’t answer me, I delete it. I send messages and then make zero contact. One month without anyone knowing anything about me.”

JJ Cowboy: “I have slept at Iñaki Urrutia’s house. I have asked him for his cell phone and I have sent a message to my wife. I have said ‘my house is where you are …’ It’s a Marea song.”

What is the name of the WhatsApp group that you have with your family?

Valeria Ros: Ros

JJ Cowboy: Sea urchin. It is a very family word. My cousin is called the Hedgehog, who is the godfather of my daughter Aitana, they say that if you die, the godfather takes care of your daughter and if I die it is because of him.