Eva Mendes surprises by publishing a photo with Ryan Gosling

They have become one of the most established couples of Hollywood. Eva mendes and Ryan gosling They have been together for more than a decade and, as a result of their love, their two daughters were born Esmeralda and Amada.

Despite the fact that they have been together for so many years, the truth is that they have rarely been seen as a couple on the red carpets. The actress did not even accompany her partner to the gala of the Oscar in which he aspired to the award for best actor for his role in La la land. “What people do not know about me is that I love being at home. Instead of stepping on a red carpet, I prefer to be with our daughters,” he said in an interview with the magazine. Shape.

But Eva mendes She is so jealous of her privacy that she also does not publish any images of her private life on her social networks. In her Instagram account the actress is active and publishes many images – some even bathing the dog – but she never includes any with her partner or with her daughters. Therefore, his followers have been surprised by the last post of Mendes On Instagram.

By surprise, the actress has published a photograph in which she appears next to Ryan gosling. Next to the image —a photo from the past in which the caramelized couple appears—, Eve Write “Throw it back …”.

No photos of his daughters

The reason why Eva mendes does not share photos with his daughters has to do with the privacy of minors and who are not old enough to allow their image to be public. This is how the actress explained it to her fans: “Hello! I have always had a limit when it comes to my boy and my daughters. I will talk about them, of course, with limits, but I will not publish images of our daily life. And Since my daughters are still so young and don’t understand what it really means for them to share their image, I do not have their consent. So I will not post their image until they are old enough to give me that consent. ”

Why have you changed your mind to post a photo with your partner now?