Eugenio Derbez assured that Alessandra Rosaldo looked like Selena Quintanilla and sparked controversy

Eugenio Derbez caused controversy on social media after he commented that, when he was young, his wife Alessandra rosaldo had a certain resemblance to Selena quintanilla.

As every Thursday, personalities from the middle of the show joined the Throw back thursday or Thursday of memories, where photographs of the past are usually shared. On this occasion, the vocalist of Opposite Senses published on his Instagram account a couple of postcards from the nineties, when he was working as a showgirl for Paulina Rubio and Alix bauer.

The actress’s posting left her followers shocked and received a wave of compliments for her appearance. Within the comment box, the one made by Eugenio Derbez stood out. Upon seeing the photographs, the Mexican comedian expressed that, from his perspective, his wife resembled Selena Quintanilla in those years.

“You looked like Selena!”He wrote next to a surprised emoji. The opinion of the protagonist of No refunds divided the users of the platform, because while the majority agreed that Alessandra Rosaldo did give an air to the “Queen of Tex-Mex”, others said there was no point of comparison.

“Obviously no, hear me no“,” I also noticed the resemblance, but now she is beautiful “,” It may give her an air, but Alessandra is much prettier “,”Nothing to see, Selena is incomparable“,” Do not exaggerate, how do you make that comparison “,”No, Selena looks like Ale”Were some of the comments he received.

It should be mentioned that Eugenio Derbez did not specify which Selena he was referring to, because in addition to the interpreter of As the flower also figure Selena Gomez, so some netizens did not hesitate to refer to Justin Bieber’s ex-partner. So far, the actor has not responded to the wave of comments that he unleashed on his wife’s profile.

The supposed resemblance between Alessandra Rosaldo and Selena Quintanilla could be related to the fashion that was in trend in the 90s, since both artists wore thick black hair and shiny red lipstick.

Within her publication, the singer said that the photographs were taken in 1991 when she worked as a backup singer for Paulina Rubio and Alix Bauer at an event they gave in Los Angeles, California. According to her story, on that occasion she had the opportunity to collaborate with the “Golden Girl” when in reality she was a singer of the former Timbiriche team.

In the images you can see Alessandra Rosaldo of approximately 20 years with the interpreter of Not a single word, who stood out with a golden costume with transparencies. The following photo shows the vocalist of Sentidos Opuestos with Alix, who wore a black blouse with lace ruffles.

“At that time I was a regular showgirl for Alix Bauer, both were already soloists and both were at the same event, so I doubled, that is, I worked with both (Which is surely wrong, but that’s how we commonly say in Mex). As you can see? Go ahead, relax in the comments, destroy me !!!“, wrote.

Consuelo Duval, Aislinn Derbez and Karla Díaz They also reacted favorably to the singer’s posting. The three Mexican artists did not miss the opportunity to highlight the beauty that the native of Mexico City has.

“I love you! You have paid the right to the floor ”, wrote the researcher from Who is the mask. “Wow and besides, you look prettier now than before!”Said the first-born of Eugenio Derbez. “Wooooooooow !!!!!! What an incredible photo and what a unique and special experience! ”, Added the singer of JNS.

