ESA astronaut describes visible deterioration of Earth from space

“Do you really see the consequences of climate change, any tangible footprint? “, asked this Thursday, November 4, the French president, Emmanuel macron, the astronaut Thomas Pesquet, of the European Space Station (ESA), which is part of a space mission in the International Space Station (EEI).

“Unfortunately yes, Mr. President,” Pesquet replied during this video conversation, who explained that one can clearly see “the fragility of the Land“and” the harmful effects of human activities “.



Video call between Emmanuel Macron and Thomas Pesquet. Photo: AFP

“We could see entire regions burning, Canada, California covered by a cloud of smoke, the flames with the naked eye at an altitude of 400 kilometers, the same in southern France and Greece and in the Mediterranean basin, “he added.

The French crewman, who in the next few days must end his second mission in the space, also described “the sad spectacle of Tropical storms that are chained “.

“Have you seen any changes from your last mission?” Macron asked him. “If those Meteorological phenomena they are accelerating in a worrying way, “said Pesquet, a statement that left the French head of state speechless.

“Let’s hope that the necessary measures will be adopted so that the planet continues to be habitable for everyone,” concluded the astronaut, who proposed a new discussion after his next return to Earth.

“It is necessary to accelerate much more the commitments and their implementation. It is the objective of this COP26, from Glasgow, and what we are all trying to do at the national, regional and European level, “said Macron.

