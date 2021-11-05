England leaves Jadon Sancho out and Marcus Rashford returns

Jadon sancho already pays the consequences of his poor campaign in the Manchester United , and the young English player was left out of the list of summoned for the next international matches of England.

Sancho It is the great absence of a list where his United partner Jesse Lingard is not, but Marcus Rashford, already recovered from the operation on the shoulder he suffered after the Eurocup.

Jadon Sancho with the England team Getty Images

Jude Bellingham, the young Borussia Dortmund midfielder, also returns with the national team.

England will be measured at Albania on Friday, November 12, before facing San Marino three days later. If the ‘Three Lions’ manage to get four points from these commitments they will be classified for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Full call-up from England:

2 Related

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenses: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, and Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, and James Ward-Prowse.

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Raheem Sterling.