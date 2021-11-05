END OF THE YEAR: OTEANDO EL OSCAR

Right now, the two movies that I most want to see are Belfastby Kenneth Branagh, and Ammoniteby Francis Lee. The first is already a winner of the Audience Award at three recent festivals: Toronto, Middleburgh and Mill Valley. With color and black and white images, Belfast it has to do with the life of a child (Jude Hill) and his family – of the kind they often call “working” – in Belfast in the late 1960s. Accompanying the cast are Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench, among others. There are many wonders about the film, which is referred to as “nostalgic” as it is based on actual events from the childhood of Belfast-born director Branagh like so many others in the film. cast and the crew. As to AmmoniteIt is promising to learn that it is co-starring Saoirse Ronin and Kate Winslet. It is a drama set in England in the mid-19th century, involving a renowned historical figure: the researcher Mary Anning (Winslet), a famous fossil scholar. In need of money, she accepts the offer to care for Charlotte (Ronin), the young wife of a rich man. With different personality and social class, the coexistence between the two is very tense at first; but gradually they develop an increasingly intense bond, which puts them on the course of an unthinkable relationship. While Ammonite just screened at the Morelia International Film Festival, it seems that Belfast It will premiere with us until February or March 2022.

And well yeah Belfast is being mentioned a lot on the way to the Oscar, the same happens with The power of the dog, by Jane Campion, western about a guy (Benedict Cumberbatch) who behaves very crudely with a widow and her son, even when she becomes his brother’s wife. But at a certain point he gets close to the boy and protects him, resulting in changes that are seen as inconsistent with the rough cowboy’s personality. Kirsten Dunst plays the ex-widow, Jesse Plemons her new husband and Kodi Smit-McPhee the youngster. The power of the dog, adapted from the novel by Thomas Savage, is the first Netflix original film to be produced in New Zealand. Those who already know her see her with many possibilities of obtaining several Oscar nominations, which will be announced on February 8, 2022. The delivery of the statuette will be on the last Sunday of March and, indeed, it can be said that Belfast and The power of the dog They march like two of the main favorites, at least so far.

Are there other movies that Oscar predictions see as serious contenders from now on? Here are five of them. From Steven Spielberg, the new treatment to Love without barriers (West side story), brand new in December. In it, the iconic roles of Maria and Tony are played by Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort, with Rita Moreno in a guest appearance as Valentina, 60 years after playing Anita on the West side story original. Macbeth’s tragedyby Joel Coen (directing for the first time without his brother Ethan), with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Lord macbeth and Lady macbeth. King richardby Reinaldo Marcus Green, winner of the Audience Award at the Chicago and Heartland Festivals. It has to do with the figure of Richard Williams (Will Smith), father of the famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, so decisive in their careers and successes. C’mon C’mon, by Mike Mills –also in black and white– emotional story of a radio reporter (Joaquin Phoenix) who sets out on a trip to the US with his 11-year-old nephew (Woody Norman). He recently won the Audience Award at the Mill Valley International Festival. And finally, CODA, by Sian Heder, North American remake of the French film The Belier family (2014), about a young girl (Emilia Jones) whose dream is to sing professionally, but does not want to abandon her deaf-mute parents and brother. Anyway, the expectation begins …

