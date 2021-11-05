Empoli vs Genoa (2-2): Johan Vásquez played the 90 minutes in a draw

The Genoa by Johan Vásquez let go of a good chance to get back on the path of triumph and ended up drawing in the last minute 2-2 with Empoli, Even with the point, there are already 9 duels without winning in Serie A, the good news is that the Mexican is looking better and better and this Friday he added 90 minutes as a starter.

The Sonoran added his fifth title in football in Italy, he feels very confident on the pitch, and his team Although he does not win, he added his sixth draw to reach 9 pointsAlthough this Friday he had several goal plays to take the victory, but there was not much aim.

There are 5 defeats and 6 draws what has the Davide Ballardini’s team , win from September 12 when they beat Cagliari in their only victory it’s from the season.

Before him Empoli they had goal options, since the Genoa knocked on the door several times and they ended up tying one minute from the end on the Carlo Castellani Stadium court.

The duel began moved and Felipe Caicedo sent the first notice of the visit. It was minute 3 when the Ecuadorian received the ball inside the area and tried to surprise with a toe that was diverted and ended up going to the right side of the goal of the Empoli goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario.

At 9 ‘, there was hand within the area of Empoli. It was a quick play, an attempt to center Benjamin Galdames that hit the limb of the defender, Ricardo Fiamozzi; because the play was very tight and close to the edge of the area it had to be reviewed in the VAR, where the infraction was confirmed.

After reviewing himself and giving the penalty, the ball took it at 12 ‘ Domenico Criscito, hit him with the inside of the right foot and sent it to save to put the 1-0.

Before the break, Caicedo had another goal and it failed again. It was him 41 ‘, Milan Badelj entered the ball to the heart of the area and there it was Caicedo to finish off his head, the problem is that he hit it very sideways and for this reason the ball went astray.

In the complementary part, Caicedo began to beat drum, shot, but they diverted him to 46 ‘ and went to a corner kick. In the collection, Nicolo Rovella put the ball in the area and there it was Andrea Masiello to top it off, but to no avail.

It was up to the 62 ‘ when the Empoli tied. A play for speed that culminated in a diagonal a Federico di Francesco, who before a warm mark and Vasquez without being able to cover, shot to beat Sirigu and put the 1-1.

The locals were better accommodating in the final part, there was a ball into the area at 65 ‘that Vásquez let through, went down the finish line, but was scolded by his goalkeeper because he passed close by.

At 72‘, Empoli would turn it around when Szymon Zurkowski made a great goal to put the 2-1. The Pole received the ball, controlled it, carried it and from a distance released the impossible shot for Sirigu and thus gave the locals the advantage.

Vásquez saw the yellow at 83 ‘ for a foul on Ardian Ismajili.

When it seemed that the triumph was for him Empoli, showed up Flavio Bianchi at 89 ‘, took advantage of a filtered pass and scored inside the area to put the Genoa draw 2-2.