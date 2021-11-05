Emma Watson spreads books in favor of climate activism during COP26

Emma Watson has returned to her activities as a ‘book fairy’ hiding a number of books about him environment during the COP26, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change of 2021 that is celebrated these days in Glasgow.

‘I have scattered some of my favorite books on climate activism around Glasgow in honor of the launch of #COPBookFairies‘, published the actress, Emma Watson, in your account Instagram, to where we can see the star wearing a recycled Bethany Williams coat. More than 300 books will be hiding across the country this weekend as part of the initiative, and the protagonist of ‘Little Women’ added: ‘#Ibelieveinbookfairies – and you?’.

Emma Watson spreading a series of books on the environment during COP26. Instagram: @emmawatson

And what’s in the selection of books of the actress? ‘Who Cares Wins’, by Lily Cole, ‘When We Swim ‘, by Bonnie Tsui, ‘How Women Can Save the Planet ‘, by Anne Karpf, and ‘A Honeybee Heart Has Five Openings’, by Helen Jukes. An anthology of essays entitled ‘All We Can Save ‘, as well as the novel, ‘The End of the Ocean ‘, by Maja Lunde, are also among the books you could find this weekend.

Emma Watson first became associated with the organization, ‘The Book Fairies’, in 2017, when he began to hide books feminists in New York City to celebrate International Women’s Day. He also joined the organization to hide 2,000 copies of ‘Little Women ‘ —The novel by Louisa May Alcott— around the world, on the occasion of the adaptation of ‘Little women’ Directed by Greta Gerwig in 2019, a film in which the actress stars as Meg.

The english star has been very busy defending the environmental activism, attending the ‘Earthshot Award’ award ceremony in London last month, and meeting with his ‘idol’, Al Gore, who sounded the alarm about the climate crisis with his documentary, ‘An Inconvenient Truth ‘, in 2016.

What’s more, Emma Watson moderated a debate between activists Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Amanda Gorman, Vanessa Nakate, Mya-Rose Craig Tori Tsui, Dominique Palmer, Ati Gunnawi Viviam Misslin Izquierdo and Dafne Frías at the COP26 last Thursday.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk