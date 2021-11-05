Emma Stone will blow out candles on her birthday cake this weekend.

This weekend we celebrate the birthday of one of the highest grossing and talented actresses today in the cinema of Hollywood, and of course we are talking about Emma Stone, who will turn off this Saturday 33 candles.

Emily jean stone is the real name of the actress, which changed when she registered it with the actors union, as there was already a Emilty Stone, but his fanaticism for Spice Girls, and especially by Emma Bunton, They made her register like this.

He began to develop his love for the theater to overcome panic in front of the public.

Emma Stone was born November 6 – 1988 on Scottsdale, Arizona, United StatesAt the age of only seven, she began to suffer anxiety and panic attacks in front of the public, so her parents decided to put her in theater classes to overcome those episodes, without knowing that they were entering her into their great passion.

Previous failures didn’t stop Emma Stone from continuing to pursue her dream.

Just with 15 years, Emily She was already clear about her future, and although she prepared a lot to be a professional actress, she had too many stumbles to become who she is today. She was first chosen for a musical reality show that ended up not being broadcast, and later she was selected to be in a series that was canceled. Until in 2007 his chance came when he made his film debut in ‘Superband‘.

A curious fact about the actress is that although we all place her as a redhead, the truth is that she is a natural blonde, however, her agent recommended that she change her hair tone if she wanted to get the roles. He first dyed it black and got his first role in a few days.

