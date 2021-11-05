Ellen Pompeo admits that iconic Grey’s Anatomy scene actually “horrified” her

Ellen Pompeo has admitted that an iconic scene from Grey’s Anatomy left her “horrified.”

On his podcast, Tell me with Ellen Pompeo, the actress of Old school went into detail about why she didn’t like a moment from season two so much between her character, Meredith, and Patrick Dempsey’s Derek.

She said of the scene where she begs Derek to love her: “When I read that scene, I was horrified. I was like, ‘Am I going to beg a man?’

He also revealed that his 12-year-old daughter asked him why he was begging for the affection of a man to which the actress replied: “Well, praise Jesus who is asking me this question and that his head is already in the right space.” .

Pompeo also explained that he explained to his daughter that she “did not write” the scene and “did not want to.”

Despite being one of the most famous scenes on the show, the actress reiterates her belief that it is “terrible” and that it “humiliated” her character.

Pompeo also recalled crying while filming the scene: “I cried because I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m on TV begging a man to love me.”

Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey on Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

She was recently criticized by fans for her dealings with Denzel Washington when she directed an episode of the popular medical drama in 2016.