EA says NFTs and blockchain games are the future of the industry

Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, has said that NFTs and “play to win” titles are “the future of our industry”although it is still too early to see how it will be applied in practice. The comment was made during the investor talk about a question on this topic that has been on the rise in recent years.

“I believe that in the context of the games that we create and the services that we offer, digital collecting will play a significant role in our future. So It’s early to talk, but I think we’re in a really good position“and anticipates that they innovate in this regard.

EA is not yet serious about NFTs – Non-fungible Token – and “plays to win”, which normally requires a payment with cryptocurrencies to play and collect unique items within the game. These items can increase in value and then sell to other players.

Electronic Arts has hired people with experience in NFT and blockchain

EA is no stranger to the popularity of NFTs and recently listed job openings related to technology where they talked about their interest in subscriptions, their PC store, competitive games such as FIFA, Apex legends and Madden NFLas well as “new business opportunities, including fantasy sports, blockchain, NFT, and more.”

Ubisoft has already announced that it wants to create its own video games with NFT: “Allow more games play-to-earn, which in turn will allow more players to earn content, own content and we believe will grow the industry a lot. We have been working with many small companies using blockchain and we are starting to have a good understanding of how it can affect the industry, and we want to be one of the key players here. “

However, NFT and blockchain technology still have a strong rejection among many players for the supposed high level of contamination that is created with digital certificates. Steam announced days ago that it would block games with NFT, although in this case the reason is that Valve does not want that in its digital distribution platform there are elements that have a value in the real world.