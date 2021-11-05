Dwayne Johnson under the microscope: We take a closer look at The Rock’s career

Name: Dwayne Johnson.

Alias: The Rock, of course. Or Su Roquísima… Il Roquerino… Anyway, if you don’t like short names…

Date and place of birth: May 2, 1972 in Hayward, California, but with Samoan ancestry on her mother’s side. His father was none other than Rocky Johnson, one of the first African American wrestlers in WWE.

Profession: Entertaining, although during the first years of his sports career he wanted to dedicate himself to American football. By 1996 it was clear to him that his thing was to follow the family tradition: he became a superstar at the turn of the millennium and, after putting North America in his pocket without stopping to raise his eyebrow, he made the leap to the cinema. He has briefly stepped into the ring again on two other occasions, but let’s say his focus now is on starring in and producing high-budget films, although his personal brand is now quite diversified.

Next, let’s look at the different stages that the career of Dwayne Johnson, icon of the Attitude Era and one of the highest paid actors of today, has gone through in the two decades that he has been active.

2001 – 2006: Man of action… light

Producers of The Mummy Returns (Stephen Sommers, 2001) they needed a strong man to play the Scorpion King, and this strong man already had some experience as a television actor. So it was a more or less safe bet, although no one suspected to what extent: a year later it was already releasing its own spin-off, The scorpion king (Chuck Russell, 2002), where he transformed the villain into a legendary hero. Do these origins remind you of another action star who also started out showing off her muscles in sword and witchcraft epics? Normal: Arnold Schwarzenegger himself made a cameo at the beginning of Amazon Treasure (Peter Berg, 2003). The torch had been passed from generation to generation.

The early Johnson therefore specialized in action films designed to satisfy a fan base that had followed him from the ring to the screen. During the first half of the 2000s, their presence was Sufficient assurance that the legacy of tough guys like Arnie, Stallone or Van Damme was in good hands. Maybe Stepping strong (Kevin Bray, 2004) is the most iconic work of a time when, little by little, he was also beginning to experiment with science fiction –Doom (Andrzej Bartkowiak, 2005) – and comedy –Be cool (F. Gary Gray, 2005) -. Everything changed in 2006, the year in which he released his two most risky bets to date: Life at stake, by Phil Joanou, was a true-life drama with exactly zero percent of the light tone and riot of action that his faithful were accustomed to, but the moment of truth came with Southland tales, the excessive, stimulating, unique and ultimately failed authorial odyssey of Richard Kelly. It was his first commercial disaster, then a rudder was imposed.

2007 – 2010: Family Star

Dad by surprise (Andy Fickman, 2007), his first comedy for all audiences, confirmed a suspicion that should not catch anyone off guard: The Rock’s charisma worked especially with children. The star would return to work with Disney in The haunted Mountain (Fickman, 2009) and beyond, because until today it has not neglected a facet that also toured productions such as Toothbreaker (Michael Lembeck, 2010) or Planet 51 (Jorge Blanco, 2009), where he lent his voice to the protagonist astronaut. The familiar The Rock was alternating with the humorist The Rock of Super agent 86 (Peter Segal 2008) and The other two (Adam McKay, 2010), in which really parodied his status as action hero. Of course, his old school fans saw this stage as a journey through the desert … culminating in Thirst for revenge (George Tillman Jr., 2010), thriller without tricks and portico to the great renaissance of his career.

2011 – 2017: Red Bull for franchises

Clearly Vin Diesel made a mistake inviting him to Fast & furious 5 (Justin Lin, 2011): his character ate the screen with such force that he ended up starring in his own spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw (David Leitch, 2019), with Jason Statham. But F&F was not the only franchise that had its solvency at the box office during this stage: both GI Joe: Revenge (Jon M. Chu, 2013) as reboots of the likes of The Baywatch (Seth Gordon, 2017) or Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle (Jake Kasdan, 2017) thought that they just needed a little Dwayne to succeed. In fact, the latter looks like a corrected and augmented version of something you previously tried in Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island (Brad Peyton, 2012), only this was where it worked one hundred percent.