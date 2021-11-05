Dwayne Johnson seeks to participate in a crossover between Marvel and DC

Marvel and DC Comics are two of the largest comic houses in the world, developing stories of characters like Spider-Man and Superman. However, despite the rivalry and popularity that both have, several public figures have proposed to put on the table a crossover between both franchises, the last of them being Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

La Roca is currently working with DC Comics starring in the film of Shazam’s villain, Black Adam, a role that had been speculated for several years. But now that he is debuting in the world of superheroes, the actor wants to go for something more ambitious and unite both franchises in one film.

Speaking of which the actor coincided with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix movie “Red Alert”, Dwayne confessed that he enjoyed the experience with both so much that he would like to be able to participate with them in a crossover between Marvel and DC.

“I think there’s a crossover with Black Adam, Wonder Woman, what we just talked about today, was, you know, I turn to Ryan and Gal, and I said there should be a crossover with Marvel and the DC Universe. We could be the ones to possibly make it happen, so we’ll see. We’ll see what happens in the future, ”he commented to the artist in an interview with Variety.

In the interview, The Rock references his role in Black Adam, Gadot’s in Wonder Woman, and Reynolds’s in Deadpool. These last two are two veterans in the world of superheroes as Gal starred in the Wonder Woman movie in 2017 and Ryan took it upon himself to bring the sarcastic mercenary to life in 2016.

Even Reynolds could also be part of a possible crossover entirely made up of DC characters thanks to his role as Green Lantern in the 2011 film of the same name, which was described as a box office failure.

A crossover between Marvel and DC may be a reality

The last person to drop a hint about a Marvel / DC crossover was someone who has a foot in both doors: Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn.

“Well, I would be very happy to make a Harley Quinn and Groot movieGunn said in July. “That would be exciting for me. And not only have I thought about that, but I’ve actually talked about it with the heads of Marvel and DC, but, you know, it’s like, they … you know, everyone is open to everything, but if something it would ever happen, who knows? But the idea of ​​being able to unite Marvel and DC in a movie would be a lot of fun for me”.

“And I know it’s exciting even for the heads of Marvel and DC to think of Kevin Feige at Marvel and Toby Emmerich at Warner Bros. You know, it’s something we all like to dream about. If we could ever overcome the bombing, the Berlin Wall of lawyers that we would have to go through to make something like this happen, I don’t know, but it would be a blast ”, concluded the filmmaker.

While Marvel and DC have crossed paths in the comics a handful of times, both officially and unofficially, it has never happened in the movie. In fact, the closest thing to a crossover fans have seen so far was when Superman was named in a clip from Marvel Studios’ Eternals.

It is also worth noting that the own Dwayne Johnson visited the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever while filming Black Adam during the summer, which while it could be just a visit, it is also considered that the actor could have some role in the film.

