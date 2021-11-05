Dwayne Johnson responds to the latest calls to run for president of the United States.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has responded to recent requests to run for president of the United States, stating that while he cares deeply about the country, he has “no idea of ​​politics.”

In February, the actor and former fighter said he would still consider a presidential race in the future if it is “what the people want.” However, now it seems that he has changed his mind.

Today (October 23), Johnson responded on Instagram, following an interview with Vanity Fair, to a recent poll that showed 46% of Americans would vote for him if he decided to run for election.

“Conversations always swirl when it comes to one day running for POTUS,” he wrote. “The latest poll showed 46% of Americans would support my running for president.

“For my interview on @vanityfair, I spent a lot of time with my writer (and tequila buddy 🙂 Chris Heath about my honest feelings regarding this incredible support I could potentially have. But here’s the truth / 46% of Americans Galvanized in support of me being President he is so humble and I really sit back and shake my head in awe. “

He continued: “But at the end of the day, I have no idea of ​​politics. I care a lot about our country. And I care about all the damn Americans who bleed red, and they are all of them. There is no deception here. I may have some leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate, and that’s where I am today.

“I’m not a politician, so I don’t care which side of the street you live on or which side of the aisle you sit on. Core values ​​are important. Work hard, take care of your family, be nice to people, be proud of yourself. name, be proud of your own hands, be inclusive and respect EVERYONE and don’t be a liar. “

“I am not a politician, but that is the truth,” he concluded.

Johnson’s comments come after he said in 2017 that he was “seriously considering” running for president of the United States. He made the reveal during an interview on The Ellen Show with Kevin Hart.

Hart commented at the time why he would vote for The Rock. “The world we live in today is seeing the real effect that genuine people like Dwayne have, and the only thing he has is that he is very serious when it comes to spreading that love, that laughter and selling life on. a positive level, “he said.

“If he were to put himself in that position, he would receive my support with all my heart … I know where his heart is. I really know him. So I know that if he puts himself in that position, it is for the good of the people, I can only applaud him and support him for doing it. “

For his part, Johnson recently made his rap debut on Tech N9ne’s latest single “Face Off.”