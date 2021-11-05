Dwayne Johnson admits Vin Diesel’s jokes ‘play great’ in his movies

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” he’s not afraid to make a few jokes in his latest movie, “Red Notice,” even if one of them is at the expense of his former co-star, Vin Diesel.

Johnson, 49, confirmed to Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” this week that his Netflix thriller features a hilarious comment about Diesel, 54, with whom he publicly feuded after the two starred in several movies of Fast & Furious together.

When host Jess Cagle told the actor he was concerned the joke would “make it all start again” between the two stars, Johnson insisted that the “Red Notice” part was not his idea.

“People would ask me about it and they just find a way, and you know, the interesting thing is, you know, these Vin Diesel jokes, which are very good for the audience, which is always good … because really it’s about them. But, people think these jokes are coming from me and they really don’t. I mean, you’d be surprised how many people come to me with ‘I’ve got a great one.’ I’m like ‘fine’. “I have another great Vin Diesel joke.” ‘I’m sure if.’ Always funny. “

Diesel and Johnson first unleashed their feud in 2016, when Johnson called out his male co-stars from “The Fate of the Furious” on Instagram, writing, “Some act like steadfast men and true professionals, while others don’t. They’re too cowardly to do anything about it anyway. Sweet culxs. “

While he and Diesel later resolved their issues in a private meeting, Diesel reflected on working with Johnson years later in a profile in Men’s Health magazine. At the time, Diesel admitted that he used “tough love” on Johnson while working on the movie.

“It could give a lot of tough love,” he said. “Not Felliniesque, but I would do whatever I had to do to get performances in everything I’m producing.”

When asked by Vanity Fair about Diesel’s comments, Johnson laughed and told the magazine, “Part of me feels like there’s no way I’m going to dignify any of that bull … with an answer. I’ve been around a lot. of the block. many times. Unlike [Diesel], I do not come from the world of the theater. And, you know, I grew up differently and I was raised differently. “

He added: “I come from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into each project giving my all. And if I feel like there are some things that need to be resolved, managed and taken care of, then I do them. And it’s that simple. So when I read that, like everyone else, I laughed. I laughed a lot. We all laughed. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too. “

“Red Notice” premieres on Netflix this November 5.