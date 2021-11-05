Dreams come true! Cardi B agreed to make the wedding of a famous actor official

USA-. Kal penn shared the news of her engagement and the story of her 11-year relationship with her longtime partner, Josh, in her new memoir, You can’t be serious. The actor and former associate director of the White House Public Liaison Office not only managed to open up about his love life, but also, thanks to the cooperation of Cardi B, will fulfill a great dream.

The actor crossed paths with Cardi B on a flight to The Angels and tweeted about the experience. “I fell asleep and dreamed that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us left LAX holding hands,” he wrote. Kal penn. Of course, the rapper was not silent about such an offer and replied: “First, why didn’t you say hello? Second, I have a license to do that so… Let me know. ”

The proposal of Cardi B It did not seem to be a joke, and it is that the rapper has a legal license to make a wedding official thanks to her series of Facebook Watch, Cardi tries (Cardi tries). Penn He didn’t take long to respond and told the artist that she is “the best.” “I was going to say hi, but I didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on) But holy shit, let’s do it!” The actor wrote in Twitter.

Cardi B got his license in an episode of Cardi tries in which he officiated a wedding for a same-sex couple in the National Coming Out Day, which will be held on October 11, the same day as the rapper’s birthday. Raven-Symoné, known for starring in the series It’s so Raven for Disney Channel, was the ring bearer during the ceremony. “I’ll look for my suit”, the artist then replied to Penn.

In his memoirs titled You can’t be serious, Kal penn shared her 11-year relationship with the world, marking the first time she has spoken publicly about her love life. “I am very excited to share our relationship with readers. But my partner, my parents and my brother, four people with whom I am closest in the family, are quite calm. They don’t love attention and hide from the spotlight, ”he revealed.