Documents show Johnny Depp’s mom dumped him when he was a teenager

“He struggled to find band jobs and sold pens while working part-time as a telemarketer. Needless to say, at 17, Johnny was not financially self-sufficient and far from emancipated. As for me, his mother disowned him at a time when he undoubtedly needed her the most. There is no record that he has been legally emancipated, “he added.

Johnny Depp acknowledges that he had a difficult childhood with Betty Sue.

About his mom, Johnny depp he said in an interview with Rolling stone in 2018: “My mother was born in a bloody hole in eastern Kentucky … She was already using phenobarbital at age 12.” The actor said that his father, who was a civil engineer, was never with them and that his mother was in charge of raising him and his three brothers.

According to the actor, his childhood was unhappy. “Yes, there were irrational beatings. Maybe it was an ashtray coming towards you. Maybe they hit you with the phone … It was a ghost house, no one spoke. I don’t think there was any other way of thinking about people, especially women , other than ‘I can change them’ “.

Johnny Depp.

In that interview, the actor added that he adored his mother, whom he bought a horse ranch, despite the fact that she could be a “real bitch.”

And according Jonny depp during the funeral of Betty sue He said, “My mom was perhaps the meanest human being I have ever met in my life.”