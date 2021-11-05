Disney: Gal Gadot to be the Evil Queen in the live-action Snow White

A new version of the iconic Disney movie called Snow White is coming, who continues to announce to the cast that they will participate in this film directed by Marc Webb, where in addition to announcing Rachel Zegler as the protagonist, it will have Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen.

With the intention of recreating classics from the world of Disney, this same company will be presenting Banca Nieves, the same film that marked an era in the world of cinema.

The Deadline portal, detailed the presence of the actress Gal Gadot, who will put on the villain cape as she is Queen Mlavada, an important character in the life of Snow White.

How many Snow White movies have been made?

In 2012 this iconic film was recreated twice; “Mirror Mirror” with actresses Julia Roberts and Lily Collins and “Snow White and the Huntsman” with American actress Kristen Stewart.

PHOTO: @gal_gadot

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state