Directors who gave the lead to their partner

Waiting patiently for my partner to give me the lead in a movie.

1.

John Krasinski directed and starred alongside his wife, Emily Blunt, A place in silence, and worked with her again in A place in silence 2.

Getty Images / Paramount / Everett Collection

Emily told Deadline: “I remember John showing me a little snippet of a scene in the early stages of editing, while trying to do the first version. It was when the basement flooded. I went crazy. I remember saying: ‘ John, this is amazing! ‘ And he knows we Brits don’t get excited that fast unless we really feel it, so I think he knew that I really felt it. “

2.

Angelina Jolie directed Brad Pitt in By the Sea, which was their first movie together since they met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Getty Images / Universal / Alamy

Unfortunately, the couple divorced shortly after this movie. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Angelina commented, “I’m glad we did By the Sea, because we explore something together. Whatever it was, maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated between us. “

3.

She was cast by Olivia Wilde and directed her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, in Booksmart, how much they were still together.

Getty Images / United Artists Releasing / Everett Collection

Olivia joked to Entertainment Tonight: “Her whole relationship with me has been a long audition for Booksmart And he did it perfectly. “When asked about working alongside Jason, he said,” There is still an advantage that comes from being someone’s closest partner, but I loved just letting him go because he’s one of the best improvisers in the world. And I was delighted that we gave him this little information that we had in the script and he started from there. We were dying of laughter behind the monitor all the time. We think, ‘This is extraordinary.’

Four.

Helena Bonham Carter appeared in several Tim Burton films when they were together, such as Sweeney Todd, Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dark Shadows, The Big Fish, Planet of the Apes, and Lemony Snicket.

Getty Images / Disney / Everett Collection

Helena once joked to the Irish Times and said: “I never had a free pass with Tim because I slept with him. I always auditioned. And I gave him two kids!”

5.

Frances McDormand has appeared in several films of her husband, Joel Coen, including Fargo, Raising Arizona, Blood Simple, The Man Who Wasn’t There, and Burn After Reading.

Getty Images / Gramercy Pictures / Everett Collection

At the Rome Film Festival, Frances said the key to their strong marriage is “having different stories to tell each other.” And he continued: “Although we have often collaborated on films, we have both had very autonomous careers, and thus we have always had new things to tell each other.”

6.

Seth Rogen convinced his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, to cast him in his film, Like Father.

Getty Images / Netflix

Seth told Jimmy Fallon that he almost didn’t get the part, and had to convince Lauren to give it to him. He commented, “She would tell me, ‘I don’t know … the character doesn’t look like you.’ Eventually I convinced her to let me do it.”

7.

Kate Winslet received the script from Revolutionary Road of her representative and convinced her then husband, Sam Mendes, to direct it.

Getty Images / DreamWorks / Everett Collection

Kate told the New York Times that she received the script from her manager and fell in love with him immediately, and producer Scott Rudin told her, “The perfect director for this lives with you,” so she said to Sam, ‘Honey, you’ve got to do this. ‘”

8.

Mike Flanagan directed his wife, Kate Siegel, in several horror movies and shows, including Oculus, Hush, Gerald’s Game, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Netflix

Kate is just one of the actors who have participated in multiple Mike Flanagan projects. He told Entertainment Weekly that “There will always be a Flanagan family. We like to work together.” She and Mike also named their daughter Theo, after Kate’s character in The Haunting of Hill House.

9.

Janet Mock directed her boyfriend, Angel Bismark Curiel, in several episodes of Pose.

Getty Images / FX / Everett Collection

Angel told Attitude that his relationship with Janet influenced his performance in Pose. She said, “I was coming home to this amazing transgender black woman who was so open and so vulnerable on so many levels, and she was so willing to share her experiences and open up with me so that I could really see her with all her emotions. And all of that just me. it made me want to care more and better for black transgender women on set, because I had this amazing woman that I want to love, and want to care for, and that I want to see grow and prosper and keep protected and safe in this world that I normally don’t. cares for and protects black transgender women. “

10.

Kenneth Branagh cast and directed his then-wife, Emma Thompson, in Henry V, Dead Again, Peter’s Friends, and Much Ado About Nothing.

Getty Images / Samuel Goldwyn / Everett Collection

Kenneth told Entertainment Weekly: “I, as a director, have chosen to give Emma a job, not because she is my wife, but because she really is a very good actress and is someone who combines great wit and intelligence with the ability to convey emotions. very strong. And it is not a combination that you find every day. It is undoubtedly one of the best we have. And obviously I enjoy their company. “

eleven.

Tim Robbins cast his ex-partner, Susan Sarandon, in Dead man walking, and with that role, she won her first Oscar.

Getty Images / Gramercy Pictures / Everett Collection

When Charlie Rose asked Tim if Susan had been the first choice for the character, he said, “Well, definitely. She’s the best actress in the industry.”

12.

Dax Shepard directed and acted alongside his wife, Kristen Bell, in Hit and run and Chips.

Getty Images / Warner Bros.

Dax told Entertainment Tonight that Kristen had a preference in her movies. He also said that she had to convince him to cast her in Chips, “Because I was probably going to ask the favor of an actress I knew who I thought would be funny, but she read it and said, ‘I want to play Karen.’ I said, ‘But you’re so nice, and this person is So nefarious. ‘And he said,’ I can do it. ‘I think not only did he do it, but he was right. It’s more fun watching someone you know is a really good person act like a terrible person. I think there’s another level of fun in that”.

13.

Leslie Mann has appeared in several of her husband, Judd Apatow’s films, such as Virgin at 40, knocked up, and This Is 40.

Getty Images / Universal / Everett Collection

Leslie explained that having her husband direct a sex scene was not as awkward as she had hoped. She commented, “He doesn’t get jealous, and it’s very strange. I think if we had ambient lighting and it was a serious sex scene, then it might be awkward. But he’s so dumb I think he doesn’t care.”

14.

Lauren Morelli cast him in and directed his wife, Samira Wiley, in a short film titled Hum.

Getty Images / Lauren Morelli / Alamy

Samira and Lauren met on the set of Orange Is the New Black, and in an interview with Bust Magazine, Samira said: “At first, I was very drawn to Lauren’s mind, before I met Lauren, the person. They gave me her script and I thought: ‘This woman is really talented, I already want to meet her. ‘

fifteen.

Guy Ritchie was married to Madonna when he cast her in his movie, Swept Away.

Getty Images / Screen Gems / Everett Collection

Years later, Guy shared some things he had learned from working on the film. He said, ‘There were a couple of problems, one was doing it with my ex-wife, and the other was doing it right after my previous movies.

16.

Dave Franco cast his wife, Alison Brie, to appear in his first movie, The Rental.

Getty Images / IFC / Everett Collection

Originally Dave would act in the film alongside Alison, but played her brother-in-law. In the end, he decided not to appear in it and cast Jeremy Allen White for the role.

17.

He was cast by Jane Wagner and directed his wife, Lily Tomlin, in Moment by Moment.

Getty Images / Universal / Everett Collection

At the Lambda Literary Award ceremony, Jane said: “When I gained confidence, it was because of Lily, who believed in my work. We like the same things, and it was extraordinary that we agreed, aesthetically. Her appreciation for me. Work was all the difference for me. I saw his motivation. I saw his drive, and his strength taught me. “

18.

Janicza Bravo cast and directed her ex-husband, Brett Gelman, in Lemon.

Getty Images / Magnolia Pictures / Everett Collection

Brett told Black List: “I think there are things … the darkest parts of me and her, that inspired the whole idea of ​​the movie and the character, so most of the time I followed her lead, and it was so much fun doing it and being able to … you know, I was kind of a Scottie Pippen to his Michael Jordan. “

19.

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig wrote together Frances Ha, and then she starred in it and he directed it.

Getty Images / IFC / Everett Collection

Greta told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s exciting to have a mutual recognition of the work that he and I have put into our films. There is a sense of wanting to show off for each other. At least on my part. I remember when I showed Noah parts. or drafts of Little women. He is my favorite filmmaker and writer. It means a lot to me that he thinks she’s good. “

twenty.

Melissa McCarthy has acted alongside her husband, Ben Falcone, in many of the films he has directed, including Tammy, Life of the Party, Superintelligence, and Thunder Force.

Getty Images / Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

When asked if it was weird to see his wife kiss other men, Ben joked, “I have no problem with that. You know, Melissa has kissed a lot of men. It’s part of the job, so I don’t think it’s something we’ve done. thought as much as people think. “

twenty-one.

Finally, Zach Braff directed Florence Pugh in a short film titled In the Time It Takes to Get There, and they started dating shortly after. In addition, he also plans to direct her in a new film titled A Good Person.

Getty Images / Adobe / youtube.com

Florence has defended her relationship with Zach on several occasions, after criticism received on social networks. Last summer, she said, “I don’t need to be told who I should or shouldn’t love. It’s none of your business and it really has nothing to do with you.”

This post was translated from English.

