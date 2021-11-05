Directors who gave the lead to their partner

Waiting patiently for my partner to give me the lead in a movie.
John Krasinski directed and starred alongside his wife, Emily Blunt, A place in silence, and worked with her again in A place in silence 2.
Angelina Jolie directed Brad Pitt in By the Sea, which was their first movie together since they met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
She was cast by Olivia Wilde and directed her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, in Booksmart, how much they were still together.
Helena Bonham Carter appeared in several Tim Burton films when they were together, such as Sweeney Todd, Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dark Shadows, The Big Fish, Planet of the Apes, and Lemony Snicket.
Frances McDormand has appeared in several films of her husband, Joel Coen, including Fargo, Raising Arizona, Blood Simple, The Man Who Wasn’t There, and Burn After Reading.
Seth Rogen convinced his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, to cast him in his film, Like Father.
Kate Winslet received the script from Revolutionary Road of her representative and convinced her then husband, Sam Mendes, to direct it.
Mike Flanagan directed his wife, Kate Siegel, in several horror movies and shows, including Oculus, Hush, Gerald’s Game, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.
Janet Mock directed her boyfriend, Angel Bismark Curiel, in several episodes of Pose.
Kenneth Branagh cast and directed his then-wife, Emma Thompson, in Henry V, Dead Again, Peter’s Friends, and Much Ado About Nothing.
Tim Robbins cast his ex-partner, Susan Sarandon, in Dead man walking, and with that role, she won her first Oscar.
Dax Shepard directed and acted alongside his wife, Kristen Bell, in Hit and run and Chips.
Leslie Mann has appeared in several of her husband, Judd Apatow’s films, such as Virgin at 40, knocked up, and This Is 40.
Lauren Morelli cast him in and directed his wife, Samira Wiley, in a short film titled Hum.
Guy Ritchie was married to Madonna when he cast her in his movie, Swept Away.
Dave Franco cast his wife, Alison Brie, to appear in his first movie, The Rental.
He was cast by Jane Wagner and directed his wife, Lily Tomlin, in Moment by Moment.
Janicza Bravo cast and directed her ex-husband, Brett Gelman, in Lemon.
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig wrote together Frances Ha, and then she starred in it and he directed it.
Melissa McCarthy has acted alongside her husband, Ben Falcone, in many of the films he has directed, including Tammy, Life of the Party, Superintelligence, and Thunder Force.
Finally, Zach Braff directed Florence Pugh in a short film titled In the Time It Takes to Get There, and they started dating shortly after. In addition, he also plans to direct her in a new film titled A Good Person.
