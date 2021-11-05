Directors who gave the lead to their partner

Getty Images / FX / Everett Collection



Angel told Attitude that his relationship with Janet influenced his performance in Pose. She said, “I was coming home to this amazing transgender black woman who was so open and so vulnerable on so many levels, and she was so willing to share her experiences and open up with me so that I could really see her with all her emotions. And all of that just me. it made me want to care more and better for black transgender women on set, because I had this amazing woman that I want to love, and want to care for, and that I want to see grow and prosper and keep protected and safe in this world that I normally don’t. cares for and protects black transgender women. “