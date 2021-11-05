Diario Co Latino – Informing you with Credibility

@SmigosCoLatino

In the immediate aftermath of her latest release, “Don’t Go Yet,” the three-time GRAMMY®-nominated and chart-topping multi-platinum singer-songwriter Camila Cabello partners with platinum-selling superstar Myke Towers and the Acclaimed Producer / Artist, Tainy on his new song, “Oh Na Na,” a high-energy bilingual song that mixes English and Spanish.

The song was written by Tainy, Camila Cabello, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Savan Kotecha, Alejandro Borrero, Ivanni Rodríguez, Myke Towers, and Rickard Goransson and was produced by Tainy / NEON16.

About Camila Cabello

Multi-Grammy-nominated Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello (Epic Records) released her debut solo album, CAMILA, in January 2018 to rave reviews. She debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time that her single “Havana” reached # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Camila the first solo artist in almost 15 years to reach # 1 on the Hot. 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 in the same week. Camila also became the number one artist on Spotify global. She took home Artist of the Year and Video of the Year awards for her hit “Havana” at the 2018 Video Music Awards. In late 2018, Camila was nominated for two Grammys for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, including “Best Album. Vocal Pop ”for her album, CAMILA, and“ Best Pop Solo Performance ”for“ Havana ”(Live). Starting her career officially as a solo artist after four years at Fifth Harmony, Camila released her 9x platinum hit RIAA. “Havana” in August 2017, where he landed at # 1 on the pop radio chart, marking his second # 1 in the top 40 as a solo artist. “Havana” became the most played song of all time by a female artist and was the number one song of 2018 worldwide. His triple platinum single, “Never Be The Same,” was released in January 2018 and peaked in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Camila became the first artist in history to have two number one singles in multiple formats with the first two singles from her debut album.

Camila had previously hit the charts with her certified double platinum hit “Bad Things” with MGK, which generated more than 400 million streams on demand. Camila released the worldwide hit single “Señorita,” featuring Shawn Mendes in June 2019, debuted at # 1 on iTunes worldwide, and broke Spotify’s record as the largest debut by a male / female duo in its history. .

“Señorita” was the most-played song of all the songs released globally on Spotify in 2019 and was nominated in the category of “Best Pop Duo / Group Performance” for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. In December 2019, Camila released her second studio album ROMANCE, certified platinum. At the 62nd Grammy Awards, Camila gave an impressive rendition of her song, “First Man,” where she sang directly to her father in the crowd.

Camila is the first female artist since Adele to triple-top the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, and Artist 100 charts. Maintaining that momentum, “My Oh My” reached # 1 on Pop Radio in 2020, becoming her fifth number. one as a solo artist after the success of “Señorita” the year before. Camila is also an ambassador for Save the Children. In August 2021, Camila released her new single “Don’t Go Yet” from her highly anticipated upcoming album, Familia. In September 2021, she made her acting debut starring in CINDERELLA. The film is directed by Kay Cannon and produced by James Corden and Leo Pearlman.

In 2020, Camila, along with the Movement Voter Fund, launched the Healing Justice Project, which provides direct grants for culturally relevant mental health and wellness resources to youth activists and grassroots organizations working at the intersection of racial and economic justice, the electoral organization and other movements working to improve and advance the United States.

About Tainy

Leading a new wave of Latin music and culture for over a decade, famed producer and artist Tainy is the mastermind behind some of music’s most iconic hits. A four-time GRAMMY ©, three-time Latin GRAMMY © nominee, multiple BMI award winner, Tainy has been producing career-defining hits for artists and his own, including Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalia, Lauren Jauregui, Zion & Lennox, Anuel, Ozuna, Don Omar, Wisin & Yandel, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro, Jhay Cortez and more. In 2019, Tainy made his debut as an artist reaching the charts with the singles: “I Can’t Get Enough,” “Addicted,” “Callaita,” the # 1 Latin pop and airplay single “Agua” and the nominee. to the GRAMMY® “One Day”

In 2021, Tainy continued to push culture on a global scale as the executive producer of Selena Gomez’s first entirely Spanish-language work, “Revelación,” “Sunbathe” alongside Miguel, and Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti,” which was No. 1 worldwide. Additionally, Tainy continues to break records as the only producer to have been at # 1 on the Billboard charts for 102 weeks. His last two releases have enormous star power of success; “Summer Of Love” with Shawn Mendes and “Lo Siento BB: /” with Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas.

About Myke Towers

With worldwide notoriety within Latin music and at the top of the charts, a critically acclaimed lyricist and Latin GRAMMY®-nominated rapper and songwriter, Myke Towers is one of the most popular and sought-after artists today. . The Puerto Rican is one of the ten most played Latino artists on Spotify and has accumulated more than 2.3 BILLION views.

Sitting on 41 hits this year, Myke is one of the movement’s most in-demand rappers. Earlier this year, Myke and his Whiteworld Music label signed a GLOBAL distribution deal with Warner Records and Warner Latina.

His latest album, which LYKE MIKE released in March this year, has been highly praised and considered among the best albums of 2021 by Billboard, Spin, Rolling Stone, Complex, and more. This gave continuity to his critically acclaimed 2020 second album Easy Money Baby, which debuted at # 1 and has earned more than 1 billion combined views combined with 4x Platinum certification from the RIAA. Certifications also include “La Playa” (5x Platinum), “Diosa” (3x Platinum), “La Playa Remix” (1x Platinum), “Si Se Da” (10x Platinum), “Si Se Da Remix” (7x Platinum) ) and “Chica” (4x Platinum). His next album, MICHAEL, is scheduled to be released in January 2022.