Death of Indiana Jones 5 cameraman reported

Nic Cupac, a 54-year-old camera operator who has worked on film franchises as popular as Harry Potter, Star Wars or Jurassic Park, was found dead in his hotel room in Morocco, where he was staying while filming the next fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga.

In a statement, Disney, the studio behind the film’s production, mourned the passing of “an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed.”

The authorities continue to investigate the cause of his death, although, according to The New York Post, everything indicates that Cupac died of natural causes. The technician, who has also worked on Guardians of the Galaxy, the Paddington sequel or the more recent Venom: Carnage Freed, was one of the latest additions to the Indiana Jones 5 team, whose filming and subsequent release date have already suffered various delays.

Now, the death of Cupac could mean a new return for the film starring again by Harrison Ford, which is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 30, 2023. The film directed by James Mangold (‘Logan’, ‘Le Mans’ 66 ‘), who replaced Steven Spielberg at the helm of the production, will presumably be Ford’s last adventure as the legendary archaeologist. A character with whom he debuted in 1981 in the film Raiders of the Lost Ark and has grossed almost $ 2 billion at the box office with his four previous installments.

Set in the 1960s, Indiana Jones 5 will show the plot of a former Nazi scientist who has been hired by the US government to work for NASA.

Mangold, in addition to directing the film, is co-writing the script with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Along with Harrison Ford, will be in this fifth installment Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.