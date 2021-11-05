Daniel Ricciardo chooses to go to America

MEXICO CITY – MEXICO CITY.- There is no more relaxed and friendly guy in Formula 1 than Daniel Ricciardo. His bonhomie is contagious. He likes Mexico, its food and its people. He is a friend of Sergio Pérez and he likes to choose sports teams that he does not know much about. Well, the Australian from the McLaren team opted to be a fan of America in Liga MX.

Getty Images

Interviewed outside McLaren’s garage at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the man who wears the number 3 on his car as a tribute to NASCAR legend Dale Earndthard, was asked whether he had already been able to select a Mexican soccer team to support him, but since he had not done so, he asked for references on which ones were from Mexico City. Of the three from the capital, he took America as his Czech friend.

You are a fan of the Buffalo Bills of the NFL, but in Mexico the most popular sport is soccer and we have a League, have you already chosen a Mexican team?

“I haven’t done it yet, to be honest. I think a few years ago I came there was a game and I saw something on TV, but I don’t support any team yet, but now the new team I support is the Bills, what teams? Is there? Who should I support in Mexico?

-The local teams of the city are the Águilas del América, Cruz Azul and Pumas of the National University

In Australia, my Australian football team is the “Eagles”, so it will be “Eagles of America”, responded with his eternal smile the pilot who arrived in F1 in 2011, the same year as Pérez, with whom he shared a press conference at the Thursday noon and praised him.

Formula 1 action returns to Aztec soil for the Mexican Grand Prix on the weekend of November 5-7 live on ESPN Deportes, where you can also watch practice sessions and qualifications. Friday, November 5

• Practice 1: 1:30 pm ET | Practice 2: 5 pm ET Saturday november 6

• Practice 3: 1 pm ET | Qualification: 4 pm ET Sunday, November 7

• Race: 2 pm ET (coverage from 1 pm ET)

“Actually I want to win. But they asked if he was Czech first, if he would have to give up the position, I said, ‘no, it’s your home race, you have to win.’

“I would be happy for him, any driver who wins the race in his country is a tremendous feeling, I would be happy for him.

“He’s a good guy, I’ve known him for more than 10 years and he has always been very kind, a very simple guy. Now with his family he is in a second phase of his life and I have been a couple of times with his family,” he said. Ricciardo on the Mexican.

He also spoke highly of his qualities as a driver who he said does, sometimes, incredible things with his tire handling, for his smooth handling and added that he likes to have good battles with him on the track.

Last year at McLaren there was what they call a “bromance”, when a friendship between two men is almost sentimental. But it was between Carlos Sainz, now a Ferrari driver, and Daniel Ricciardo’s now coquipero, Lando Norris. That is why the theme of friendship came up in the interview that ESPN gave him in a fun one-on-one.

-Do you think there is real friendship in Formula 1? “It’s a combination, I think you can have friends, but we also have respect, because we all risk a lot every weekend and we respect each other a lot for doing what we do. I think having a best friend is very difficult, but you have friends and respect. because of the rivalries. I see Checo as a friend, but that does not change that on Sunday we compete. I will do what I can to beat him. And we can separate this between business, work and friends. “

Carlos and Lando are very good friends, but now you are very close to Lando, do you think Lando is jealous of you?

“(Laughs) In fact it is very crazy how Carlos and Lando were, because, as you said, you can have real friends in sports, I think their friendship is truly real, they accept that they are best friends, it is something truly unique, the friendship they have. Maybe Carlos is jealous, I don’t know, but I’m sorry, “said Ricciardo with a gesture similar to that of the influencer Khaby Lame.

2 Related

It is not an exaggeration to say that Ricciardo’s attitude is almost infectious, you get good when you talk to him. And he’s a patient and supportive guy. When doing the interview recorded with a cell phone, the device ran out of memory and could not record. The press officer, Harry Bull, lent the reporter his, but Daniel was not shy about repeating an answer and holding out without complaining that it could continue. That speaks of his good character, but he says that he also gets angry and said when does that happen

-Do you smile all the time everywhere, do you ever get angry? “I smile most of the time sure, but I can get angry for various reasons if I am tired and hungry, tired and hungry at the same time, it is not a good combination for me, I get very grumpy. I get angry when I do not get what I know that I can, if I have a bad result and I don’t show my potential I get very angry with myself “.

Daniel said that he loves the people, food and atmosphere in Mexico. Something with which he identifies.

“I love the passion of the people, the atmosphere here is unreal, the platform is crazy, very funny, everyone is friendly, everyone has a good time, I can feel identified by what I see, because people enjoy life, that is ‘cool’ and I love Mexican food, spicy margaritas, “he said and then laughed out loud with another person who came to greet him, it is almost a smile attached to a man, but also a great pilot.