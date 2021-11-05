Dakota Johnson thinks canceling culture is ‘a disappointment’

Dakota Johnson thinks that canceling the culture is “a fucking disappointment. I hate that term. “

The “Fifty Shades of Gray” star was answering a recent Hollywood Reporter question about conflicting actors she has worked with in the past, including Armie Hammer on “The Social Network,” Shia LaBeouf on “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and Johnny Depp in “Black Mass.” All three men have been accused of varying degrees of misconduct by their former partners.

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” he told the commercial outlet. “I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people who need help and may not receive it in time. I feel sad for anyone who has been hurt or hurt. It’s really sad. “

He’s also saddened by how far #MeToo and the cancellation culture have come.

“I think there is definitely a major overcorrection going on,” he told THR. “But I do believe that there is a way for the pendulum to find the middle.”

Allegations of misconduct by Hammer, LaBeouf and Depp have put their careers in jeopardy. Of the three, only Hammer has behind-the-scenes projects: “Death on the Nile,” directed by Kenneth Branagh, expires on February 11, while Taika Waititi’s soccer comedy “Next Goal Wins” lists 2022 as the date. launch, according to IMDb. .

Depp has faced allegations of physical abuse from his ex-wife Amber Heard. LaBeouf is facing a civil lawsuit in which his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs has charged him with physical assault, sexual assault that includes knowingly transmitting a sexually transmitted disease, and verbal and emotional abuse. Hammer has been in rehab for drug, alcohol and sex addiction since late May, a couple of months after allegations of sexual misconduct and rape were filed against him.

All three men have denied or disputed the allegations.

“I think people can change,” Johnson said. “I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people.”

That said, the 32-year-old daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson believes that change in the entertainment industry must go far beyond just reporting sexual misconduct.

Studios have an “old-fashioned mindset,” he said, about what films should be made, who should be cast, what equality and diversity are like and how much people should be paid.

“Sometimes,” Johnson said, “you have to change the old school to bring in the new.”

To read this note in Spanish click here.