Connor Cruise, the scientologist son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman that you would not recognize today | Film and Television

The protagonist of this article is another favorite son of one of the most famous couples of Hollywood: the one made up of Tom cruise and Nicole Kidman in the nineties. Connor cruise it is, by all accounts, a great unknown by the general public. He is 26 years old and a DJ, but he has never wanted to dedicate himself to acting like other children of celebrities; He maintains a fairly low profile on his social networks despite the fact that he is the descendant of two of the biggest stars in the international film industry.

In reality Connor was adopted by the protagonists of Eyes Wide Shut in the nineties, when he was just a child and the couple were one of the most loved and admired in Hollywood.

Not much is known about him except that he is a true fishing fan –On your recent vacation in Costa Rica has published several images aboard a small boat posing with a specimen of what looks like a gigantic tuna – and that he has followed in his father’s footsteps in the Church of Scientology.

In fact, be scientologist It has earned him quite a few disputes with Nicole Kidman, who is openly opposed to this religious movement that has brought him so many headaches throughout his life.

Years ago we used to see Connor Cruise with his father in some matches of basketball, but for 5 or 6 years it seems that they have not maintained such a close relationship. In fact, one of the last times they were hunted by the paparazzi It was in 2015 in a women’s basketball game played in Tampa, Florida.

Those days of beardless youth are behind us and Connocr Cruise has changed a lot. He no longer has a small beard or Rastafarian hair, as he liked to show off for a while: kept it short and kinky and added a prominent beard several centimeters. Also, he has gained quite a bit of weight. That is why anyone who comes across him on the street today would probably not recognize the son of two of the greatest movie stars in history.