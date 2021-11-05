Conference League | AS Roma stumble again, Conte opens with victory at Tottenham

Second consecutive setback for AS Roma. Although it was not as traumatic as that of a fortnight ago, when they fell by a resounding 6-1, the Italian side again hit Bodø / Glimt, a Norwegian team that started a valuable tie at two on their visit to the Olympic. Tottenham, for their part, defeated Vitesse not without difficulty in a match that marked the debut of Antonio Conte as the new coach of the spurs. Another of the strong teams in the competition, Rennes, narrowly beat NS Mura.

GROUP A

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-0 HJK Helsinki

LASK 2-0 Alashkert

B GROUP

Flora Tallinn 2-2 Anorthosis

KAA Gent 1-1 Partizan

GROUP C

AS Roma 2-2 Bodø / Glimt

Zorya Luhansk 2-0 CSKA Sofia

GROUP D

Randers 2-2 Jablonec

AZ Alkmaar 2-0 CFR Cluj

GROUP E

Union Berlin 1-2 Feyenoord

Slavia Prague 1-0 Maccabi Haifa

GROUP F

Lincoln Red Imps 1-4 Slovan Bratislava

PAOK 1-2 Copenhagen

GROUP G

Tottenham 3-2 Vitesse

Rennes 1-0 NS Mura

GROUP H

Kairat Almaty 1-2 Qarabağ

Omonia 1-1 FC Basel

Classification after matchday four