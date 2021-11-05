Conference League | AS Roma stumble again, Conte opens with victory at Tottenham

Second consecutive setback for AS Roma. Although it was not as traumatic as that of a fortnight ago, when they fell by a resounding 6-1, the Italian side again hit Bodø / Glimt, a Norwegian team that started a valuable tie at two on their visit to the Olympic. Tottenham, for their part, defeated Vitesse not without difficulty in a match that marked the debut of Antonio Conte as the new coach of the spurs. Another of the strong teams in the competition, Rennes, narrowly beat NS Mura.
GROUP A
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-0 HJK Helsinki
LASK 2-0 Alashkert
B GROUP
Flora Tallinn 2-2 Anorthosis
KAA Gent 1-1 Partizan
GROUP C
AS Roma 2-2 Bodø / Glimt
Zorya Luhansk 2-0 CSKA Sofia
GROUP D
Randers 2-2 Jablonec
AZ Alkmaar 2-0 CFR Cluj
GROUP E
Union Berlin 1-2 Feyenoord
Slavia Prague 1-0 Maccabi Haifa
GROUP F
Lincoln Red Imps 1-4 Slovan Bratislava
PAOK 1-2 Copenhagen
GROUP G
Tottenham 3-2 Vitesse
Rennes 1-0 NS Mura
GROUP H
Kairat Almaty 1-2 Qarabağ
Omonia 1-1 FC Basel
