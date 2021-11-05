Company that applied to register the Meta brand 2 months before Facebook proposes to sell it for 20 million dollars (and publishes memes about it)

The social networks of the Meta PC company have seen a 5,000% increase in the number of followers since Zuckerberg’s company announced that it wants to change its name.

Arizona’s Meta PC LLC, which sells electronic devices and components, filed for Meta trademark registration in August, and may be a barrier to compliance with Mark Zuckerberg’s plans to change the name of Facebook.

According to the TMZ portal on Monday, the founders of the company, Joe Darger and Zack Shutt, Meta PC was established just over a year ago.

Although they do not yet have the formal decision to register the trademark, they still have a temporary advantage over the tech giant. For this reason, they are willing to drop the process for $ 20 million.

Although the sale has yet to be agreed, the announcement Zuckerberg made last Thursday has already benefited Arizona entrepreneurs. Thus, they pointed out that they have seen a 5,000% increase in the number of followers on their social networks.

In fact, part of them could have been attracted with the humor with which Darger and Shutt reacted to the decision of the social network. Thus, on the day of the announcement they published a retouched photograph of Zuckerberg with the Meta PC logo.

In another video, shared by the selling company, Shutt appears imitating the Zuckerberg announcement: “To reflect who we are, what we hope to build, I am proud to announce that we are now Facebook,” says the businessman.

