Climate change: astronaut describes damage to earth from space

Climate change: astronaut describes, from space, damage to Earth. Photo: AFP l Illustrative

The astronaut Thomas Pesquet, on mission in the International Space Station, warned about the negative effects that climate change has on the earth, which can be seen from space.

During a conversation the astronaut had with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the president questioned whether it could be appreciated “Some tangible trace” of climate change.

“Do you really see the consequences of climate change, any tangible footprints?” Emmanuel Macron, President of France

During this video conversation Pesquet, He stated that you can see the effects of climate change.

“Unfortunately yes, Mr. President”, Thomas Pesquet, astronaut

In addition, he explained that you can see “Clearly the fragility of the Earth” and “The harmful effects of human activities.”

“We could see entire regions burning, Canada, California covered by a cloud of smoke, the flames with the naked eye at an altitude of 400 kilometers, the same in southern France and Greece and in the Mediterranean basin”, Thomas Pesquet, astronaut

The French crew member, which in the next few days must end its second mission in space, also described “The sad spectacle of tropical storms that are chained”.

“Have you seen any changes from your last mission?” Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Before the questioning of the French president, Pesquet stressed that he has detected the accelerated presence of meteorological phenomena, which he considered worrying, for which he called aaadopt necessary measures to curb climate change.

“Yes, these meteorological phenomena are accelerating in a worrying way. Let’s hope that the necessary measures will be adopted so that the planet continues to be habitable for everyone ”, Thomas Pesquet, astronaut

Emmanuel Macron stressed that the COP26 objective, where an agreement to end deforestation has already been signed, to which Mexico has joined, is to implement measures to stop the climate change.