Christian Pulisic returns with the United States to face Mexico and Jamaica in the tie

Christian Pulisic is back in the United States team to face Máxico and Jamaica in the World Cup qualifiers next week, although the injured Sergiño Dest and Giovanni Reyna will not be there, as coach Gregg Berhalter appointed a team of 25 players.

Dest is offside with a back injury, and Reyna is still suffering from a hamstring ailment she suffered in September, but Pulisic recovered enough from an ankle injury that forced him to miss the international window. October. The United States will face Mexico at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 12 and then travel to Kingston to play the Reggae Boyz four days later.

Robin Alam / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Our focus remains on the next game up mentality. After this window we will be more than halfway down the Octagon, so we have a chance to position ourselves well for next year,” Berhalter said.

“When it comes to the United States-Mexico, I am excited for our players because it is not just a game, it is an event. This is the best of World Cup Qualification and our group is ready for the challenge.”

The roster features 20 players who participated in the October World Cup qualification window, with Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson appearing in all six of the Octagonal’s games thus far. Reggie Cannon, Jesús Ferreira, Sam Vines and Joe Scally, summoned for the first time, join the effort to reach Qatar ’22.

Pulisic’s return provides a significant boost to America’s attack. After missing the better part of two months with an ankle ailment, the Chelsea forward returned to the field earlier this week as a substitute in the Blues’ 1-0 win over Malmö in the UEFA Champions League.

Among those absent is John Brooks. The Wolfsburg defender was thought to be a mainstay early in the standings, but has been plagued with inconsistencies for both the club and the country this season.

He lost the last window with a back injury, but has returned to his club’s starting lineup in his last five games. The quartet of Genk’s Mark McKenzie, Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson, Hoffenheim’s Chris Richards and Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman are chosen instead.

Norwich City forward Josh Sargent is also not included, as is Columbus Crew’s Gyasi Zardes, who is out with a knee injury. FC Dallas’s Ricardo Pepi, who scored three goals in his first four US appearances, along with Lille’s Tim Weah and his Dallas teammate Jesús Ferreira, are chosen up front.

Through six games, the United States currently ranks second with 11 points, three behind El Tri and one ahead of Canada.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City / ENG; 24/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)

DEFENSES (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista / POR; 1/22), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim / GER; 4/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham / ENG; 1/17), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 14 / 3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach / GER; 0/0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp / BEL; 8/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray / TUR; 69/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 20/2 )

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 42/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig / GER; 20/1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia / ITA; 7/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 33/8), Weston McKennie ( Juventus / ITA; 7/27), Yunus Musah (Valencia / ESP; 9/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 29/0)

FRONT (6): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg / AUT; 13/5), Paul Arriola (DC United; 41/8), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas; 2/2), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 4/3), Christian Pulisic ( Chelsea / ENG; 40/16), Tim Weah (Lille / FRA; 16/1)