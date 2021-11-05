Chrissy Teigen weighs in on whether Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson

Does Kim Kardashian have a partner? This is what Teigen and Legend say 0:50

(CNN) – Chrissy Teigen says she has no idea if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a couple, but she has something to say about it.

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, are close friends with Kardashian and Kanye West. Kardashian filed for divorce in February.

Kardashian was recently spotted with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, and they were even photographed holding hands on a roller coaster.

TMZ caught up with Teigen and Legend and asked the couple about Kardashian and Davidson’s possible relationship.

“Everyone asks me, I have no idea,” Teigen said with a laugh. “I don’t know in any way.”

When asked if a comedian would be a good fit for Kardashian, Teigen said, “Funny guys do a lot.”

“Look at John,” she said, referring to her husband. “It’s hilarious.”

“Who doesn’t want to be in love with a funny guy?” Legend added.

Teigen reiterated that he does not know if Kardashian and Davidson are a couple and that “he will let them be.”

As for the possibility of meeting for a double date, Teigen said he would not be disappointed.