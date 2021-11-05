Chris Pratt: Why has the Guardians of the Galaxy actor become the punching bag of people on the internet?

Chris Pratt playing Garfield in an animated movie is more like Chris Pratt playing Mario in an animated movie: equally confusing, equally unimaginative, and it happens just the same whether Twitter likes it or not. Pratt’s involvement in those two movies – a Sony Garfield reboot and a Universal Super Mario Bros movie – has given way to numerous jokes and memes, alternative casting suggestions, and eye rolling. Above all, however, it has provided further evidence that Pratt is one of the most prolific celebrity punching bags on the internet, despite being one of the most sought-after leading men in Hollywood. Call it the Star-Lord paradox.

That role, in the Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy films, saw Pratt transform his body from a smooth common man to a ripped action hero. Suddenly, he became a matinee idol. In terms of personality, Star-Lord was based on the personable charisma that Pratt radiated in the television comedy Parks & Recreation, a series in which he regularly stole scenes. His dizzying arousal and childlikeness at specific moments would be immortalized in reaction memes that everyone’s older cousin would send via Facebook. Today, however, the mention of Pratt’s name online seems to elicit exhausted sighs rather than something festive. It has become short for the decidedly inelegant famous person who is okay with, and even encouraged to be mean, some kind of James Corden with abs, or the opposite of internet beloved Brendan Fraser.

The conventional wisdom is that Pratt’s stumbling across the internet is due to his politics, or lack of it. Also, his involvement in an evangelical-Christian church accused in 2019 of “anti-gay” by Elliot Page, to whom Pratt responded somewhat ambiguously saying that “it opens its doors to absolutely everyone.” Stars must use their voices for socio-political good, it is claimed, and someone like Pratt, who has said that he does not feel “represented by either side” and therefore avoids speaking politics in public, has violated a Hollywood code, staying out of it all. But it is also a theory that it does not retain a huge amount of water. Many comparatively internet-worshiped famous people are also a bit reserved when it comes to their personal worldviews – can you remember the last time Margot Robbie or Timothée Chalamet said something remotely specific about their political stances?

If incredibly popular movie stars can keep their opinions low with little fuss, why has Pratt been singled out? In reality, it feels less related to your personal life and more to cool.

In the wake of Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt became synonymous with the scum of Hollywood creativity. He’s the face of the revamped Jurassic Park franchise, renowned as a deeply cynical money-making company built solely on nostalgia and decent CGI. He starred in a forgotten Magnificent Seven remake as soon as it came out of theaters, and Garfield and Super Mario Bros mark two more animated ventures in recent years, following their Lego Movie franchise, just to exploit existing intellectual property. Her biggest post-Marvel starring role in an original film, the sci-fi romance Passengers, opposite Jennifer Lawrence, was also a morally reprehensible disaster in which she set her love interest ablaze for 90 minutes before trapping her into a lifetime of interacting with absolutely. no other human being other than Chris Pratt. Overall, the lead actor’s career options have been incredibly disappointing for a star whose charisma burns on screen every time he takes part in a goofy comedy.

Chris Pratt to star in “Super Mario” movie coming December 2022

As uncool as those movies was a strange round-robin of defensive praise from Pratt’s Marvel co-stars in 2020, all responding to a random Twitter thread that decided Pratt was the “worst Chris” in Hollywood. The thread in question, which pitted Pratt against his peers Chrises Hemsworth, Evans and Pine, was nothing new to the internet, which seems to go through the same flimsy “debates” about anything important every few weeks, but for some reason it gained traction. “If you are having trouble with Chris, I have a novel idea: delete your social media accounts, sit down with your OWN character flaws, work on THEM, and then celebrate your humanity,” wrote Robert Downey Jr. “Chris Pratt is so” There is a solid man, “added Mark Ruffalo.” Chris Pratt is the best guy in the world, “wrote Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Read more: Greta Thunberg joins Glasgow crowd to sing ‘You can shove the climate crisis up your butt’

Beyond the fact that so many Marvel heavyweights didn’t jump to Brie Larson’s defense when the alt-right got her drunk and feathered throughout 2019 for asking to be interviewed by more black female journalists, or expressing much support for Scarlett Johansson when Disney lawyers effectively branded her elitist and money crazed after she sued the corporation over Black Widow’s profits this summer. Especially for some slight laughs on the internet.

But while Pratt – or any incredibly rich, powerful, and successful famous person – shouldn’t be off-limits to teasing or light criticism, it’s always worth wondering why some seem more magnetized than others. After all, Pratt himself doesn’t seem like a bad person, just a very religious movie star, a little bland, a little too attached to being in terrible movies. He doesn’t deserve more praise than anyone else, but he doesn’t deserve more boos, either. So when he’s announced as the first cast member in, I don’t know, a movie version of Hungry Hungry Hippos or something similarly unfortunate, keep the fire going in your mocking tweet. Not because it’s unfair, just because it’s somewhat tedious.