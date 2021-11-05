Chris Pratt: New controversy! Why are they seeking to cancel the Marvel actor AGAIN?

The protagonist of Marvel is the subject of a new scandal. Know all the details.

Chris pratt is immersed in a new controversy. The actor of Guardians of the Galaxy has been a trend in recent hours on social networks, where hundreds of users search “Cancel it.”

It is all due to a “Problematic” publication on your Instagram account, in which he dedicated a message to his wife, the writer Katherine Schwarzenegger.

At first glance, it is a tender dedication to the mother of her daughter for her birthday. However, users of social networks accuse that the publication has a controversial background and in bad taste.

Why are you looking to cancel Chris Pratt?

“Find someone who looks at you that way. We met at church. He has given me an amazing life, a beautiful healthy daughter (…) ”Says part of the text that accompanies an image of the couple.

After the actor posted the photo on Instagram, netizens immediately recalled that The actor has a nine-year-old son who was born prematurely and with health problems, with his ex, actress and comedian, Anna Faris.

After this, the actor is accused of acting disrespectfully towards his ex and his son. Chris Pratt has not released a comment.

Other controversies of Chris Pratt

This is not the first time the Marvel actor is embroiled in controversy. Previously other fans and users of social networks have called to “cancel”.

A part of years ago, the protagonist of “The Umbrella Academy”, Elliot Page, rebuked the actor for being a member of the Zoe Church, which has ties to the Hillsong Church, and that has been criticized for allegedly not accepting members of the LGBTIQ + community and undergoing conversion therapy.

Pratt has also been tried for defending the director James Gunn, after he was fired by Marvel and Disney for publishing racist, homophobic and sexist tweets.

Likewise, the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy has caused controversy for not publicly disclose which US political party you support. It has been speculated, from the accounts he follows on his social networks, that he is a Republican.

Chris Pratt has been listed as “The worst Chris in Hollywood”, when compared to Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine.