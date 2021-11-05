Chris Pratt, canceled for a (hateful) comparison between his ex and his wife

Chris Pratt (42), the Hollywood superstar we all want to have at home for dinner to chat (or whatever came up), just got canceled on social media for a comment about his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. He has indirectly compared her to his ex, Anna Faris, and do not see the one that has been mounted.

Chris Pratt does not go out of style. You are planning a new delivery of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, gives voice to the movie of Super Mario Bros, enter the last of Thor, in that of Jurassic world which is still in post-production, will lend his voice to Garfield … Not stop. He is one of the favorites in Hollywood, but not everything is going well for him. Especially in networks. Some time ago, on Twitter, he was attributed the title of ‘the worst Chris in Hollywood’, a controversy that he himself tried to settle by proclaiming himself as the best.

And it seems that bad publicity has returned to his life. Chris just posted a photo and a text on Instagram that have given way to a giant controversy. We refer to a photo of him with his wife looking at him, accompanied by a text that was intended to be an endearing declaration of love, but which actually sounds like a macho comment. Indirectly compares his current partner with the previous one, actress Anna Faris.

“Guys, really. Notice how he looks at me! I mean, find someone who looks at you like that! Okay? We met at church. She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, she chews so hard I sometimes wear headphones so I don’t listen, but it’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the deal. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure together to my Ken Griffey Jr. Upper Deck Rookie card. And what I’m saying, if you know, it’s a lot. It’s his birthday in about six weeks. So if I don’t get him anything, I’ll tell him to look at this post. I love you, affection.”

What is the problem? That Pratt and Faris have a son in common, Jack, and that the little one has several health problems for being born prematurely. In the publication that Chris Pratt now dedicates to his current wife, he mentions that Katherine made him the father of a “beautiful and healthy daughter.” Well, he also compares his wife to a card. Many also criticize him for his self-centeredness when saying “look at how he looks at me”, but it is best that you draw your own conclusions.