CHICHARITO AND ARTEAGA STILL OUT: The official list of 26 players from the Mexico National Team to face the United States and Canada

To face two of the most difficult visits in the CONCACAF qualifiers (against the United States and Canada), Gerardo Martino called up 26 players. There are no brutally flashy news, really. And yes, as the headline says, Chicharito Hernández and Gerardo Arteaga, despite the great moment they live, are still not being contemplated by The Tata.

It is worth mentioning that, after attending a couple of preparation commitments, and after being part of the delegation that hung the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2022, El Canelo Angulo could debut in qualifying duels. Opportunity for the Chivas midfielder.

Diego Lainez? He comes out of an injury and has played little.

JJ Macías? He is having a few minutes with Getafe.

THE MEXICO LIST – NOVEMBER FIFA DATE

➔ Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota (León), Memo Ochoa (América) and Alfredo Talavera (Pumas).

➤ Defenders: Néstor Araújo (Celta), Cata Domínguez (Cruz Azul), Jesús Gallardo (Rayados), César Montes (Rayados), Héctor Moreno (Rayados), Chaka Rodríguez (Tigres), Osvaldo Rodríguez (León), Jorge Sánchez (América) and Johan Vasquez (Genoa).

➔ Midfielders: Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Edson Álvarez (Ajax), Piojo Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Canelo Angulo (Chivas), Sebastián Córdova (America), Andrés Guardado (Betis), Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid), Orbelín Pineda (Cruz Azul) and Charly Rodríguez (Rayados).

➤ Attackers: Tecatito Corona (Porto), Rogelio Funes Mori (Rayados), Raúl Jiménez (Wolves), Hirving Lozano (Napoli) and Henry Martín (América).

THE LAST MATCHES OF TRI IN 2021

12th of November: United States vs Mexico (Cincinatti).

United States vs Mexico (Cincinatti). Nov. 16: Canada vs Mexico (Edmonton).

Undefeated data. Mexico is the undefeated leader in the CONCACAF qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. There are 4 wins and 2 draws. 3-point advantage over the United States.

Did you know…? Chicharito Hernández registers 15 goals and 2 assists in 20 matches played in this MLS season with LA Galaxy.