Checo Pérez imposed the best lap with full tanks in the second practice

Checo Pérez worked well with the medium compound for the Mexican GP; looking to improve his pace to one lap for qualifying; remember that all F1 is on Star +, subscribe here

The first day of activities of the Grand Prix of Mexico in which Czech Pérez He stood out as the driver with the best track pace for Sunday’s race.

In the second free practices, Czech Pérez marked the fourth fastest lap of the day. However, in a race simulator conducted by the Formula 1, the Mexican maintained an excellent rhythm on medium tires with a time of 1: 20: 7, three tenths above his teammate Max verstappen (1: 21: 0).

The medium compound suited Checo Pérez’s RB16B well for the Mexican GP. Getty

“The race pace was good (on the last stint). You have to find a little more pace on one lap to make a great qualifying,” he mentioned Czech Pérez at the end of the session.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

In accordance with Pirelli, the soft tire (red) is ideal for qualifying and the medium (yellow) for starting the race. It is worth mentioning that the Mercedes racers, both Lewis hamilton What Valtteri Bottas, chose not to use the medium compound during the 60 minutes of this session.

In a fierce fight for the drivers ‘and constructors’ championships, Max Verstappen led the second practice session with 1: 17: 301, followed by Bottas 1: 17: 725 and Lewis Hamilton 1: 17: 810 respectively. The tapatío timed times close to the Mercedes runners (1: 17: 871).

For tomorrow, Czech Pérez will seek to exceed its best ranking in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack he did in the 2015 season where he finished ninth. In the last 5 editions, no driver has managed to repeat the pole position in Mexico.

Averaging the total laps done with high fuel load, Verstappen’s race pace was slightly faster than Checo’s, 1.21.1 against the local driver’s 1.21.4. Both members of Red Bull would be, on average, faster in the race than the Mercedes. Both Hamilton and Bottas suffered from having the car in the first corner.

With information from Sebastián Aceves