‘Checo’ Pérez finishes fourth in practice 1 at Hermanos Rodríguez – El Financiero

The two Mercedes drivers they took the first places in the first practice of the Grand Prix of Mexico 2021.

The Finn Valtteri Bottas held the first position while his teammate Lewis Hamilton the second. The third best time was for Max Verstapppen and the fourth for the ‘Checo’ Pérez from Guadalajara.

After the crash of ‘Checo’ in the barrier of turn 12, the Mexican driver climbed positions despite having lost almost 20 minutes on the track.

In the final minutes of the test, the line-up got interesting, as the two Mercedes topped the first two places (Bottas and Hamilton) and the Red Bulls the third and fourth (Verstappen and ‘Checo’ Pérez). This remained so until the end of practice.

The incidents did not stop in this first test, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who crashed at the beginning of the day, was about to crash for the second time at Turn 16, very close to where he suffered the first mishap on Friday.

In relation to the spectacular recovery of Sergio Pérez, after the engineers carried out the pertinent repairs to the car of the driver from Guadalajara, ‘Checo’ reached position five in a few minutes, which anticipated the end of this first sample.