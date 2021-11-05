Checo Pérez crashed in practice 1; Red Bull checks for engine and gearbox damage

MEXICO CITY – The activity began at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome with bad news for Sergio Pérez, who crashed at the exit of the Foro Sol in the first official practice of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

He had made six laps of the capital circuit when almost upon joining the straight he suffered a spin that put him tail against a wall.

Checo Pérez aboard the Red Bull RB16B. Getty

The damage did not seem significant but his car had to be taken to the pits.

Checo Pérez was running in second position at that time and had a speed to overcome Valtteri Bottas, but when he turned and entered the Mansell curve his car skidded, crashing his left rear against the wall.

The mechanics still moved the flat bottom to see that it had no significant damage.

In the same corner that Pérez crashed, so did Charles Leclerc, but he did not suffer the same damage as the Red Bull driver.

Both Leclerc and Checo Pérez were able to return to their cars minutes before the end of the session

His best time up to that point was 1 minute 21 301 thousandths, which was the third best at that time.

Checo was back on track 20 minutes into the session with his car, apparently without heavy damage and quickly moved into fifth position, behind Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton and Pierre Gasly.

The Mexican fans shouted and celebrated as the cars took to the track, Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen the most applauded, while Lewis Hamilton also had some applause.