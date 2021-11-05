Check them out! These are the flu vaccination posts

* The vulnerable population will be vaccinated as a priority, such as: girls and boys under 5 years of age and adults over 60 years of age, as well as pregnant women and health workers

Starting today, November 3, and until March 31, 2022, the seasonal influenza vaccine will be applied in the state of San Luis Potosí. The vulnerable population will be vaccinated as a priority, such as: girls and boys under 5 years of age and adults over 60 years of age, as well as pregnant women and health workers. Later, vaccination days will be held for the general population.

Check here the vaccination posts in the city of San Luis Potosí and Soledad de Graciano Sánchez from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM

The symptoms of this disease are similar to those of Covid-19 and since influenza is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can even cause death, sanitary measures must be taken to take care of our health and that of our families. “Protecting ourselves from this disease during the winter season at the same time as the pandemic is extremely important,” said the also director of Health Services.

Most people with influenza have a mild illness, however, the recommendation is that at the first symptom, seek medical attention at your nearest health unit, attending and complying with all health measures to avoid contagion by Covid- 19.

