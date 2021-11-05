Carlos Areces: “Before, when someone died, they were watched. Today, we pay for not taking care of ourselves”

Carlos Areces himself was in charge of choosing the theme of ‘The cabin’ as the common thread of the 32nd edition of the Horror and Fantasy Film Week. An edition of which not a day has been lost and in which he has presented the book ‘Post mortem. Collectio Carlos Areces’, which brings together and contextualizes photographs of the deceased from the actor and singer’s private collection.

He has been collecting post mortem photographs for 20 years.

-It all started with the movie The othersby Amenábar. As a result of the sequence in which Nicole Kidman flips through an album of people she thinks are asleep until the housekeeper pulls her out of her mistake, I was wondering if that was something real or an artistic license. I remember that Amenábar told in an interview that the inspiration was a book called Sleeping beauty which, as far as I know, is the first monograph dealing with post mortem photography. It is more of a photographic archive of an American collector named Stanley Burns than anything else. I got a copy and that’s where my fascination began. I’ve always been a collector vintage very powerful, so when I discovered this practice, I was already fertile ground to be interested since I collected old photographs, especially focused on those of communion.

How did you come up with turning the ‘hobby’ into a book?

–All collectors dream of being able to collect our objects, because it is a way to record for posterity what you have archived. It is something that happens to me with old photographs, but also with the classic comics that I have or movie posters and photochromes. I would love to make a catalog of all this because I am also a bibliophile. I love the careful editions, the texture of the paper, the smell of the printed ink … If all goes well, I hope to die without having put my fingers in a ebook. So I have done my best to make the book that I would have liked to have. The opportunity came as a result of a report by The country in which I showed part of my collection and that interested the Titilante publishing house.

The person in charge of explaining the images falls to Virginia de la Cruz Licht, an eminence in the field.

– We did not want to make a catalog, because what was really interesting about the book, in addition to the photography, had to be a text that completes it. Virginia, as far as we know, is the only person in Europe who has done a thesis on post-mortem photography, so it was clear that she was the ideal person for it.

Is it so easy to get photos like this?

-The collecting websites make it much easier, although this also means that there are more and more collectors behind. When I discovered these photographs in 2001, the Internet was not what it is, so I got my first pieces by asking on the sites specialized in different collections that I used to go to.

How do you stop false images of people who are not really dead?

-It is easy for them to try, but within the spectrum covered by post mortem photography there is a time when it was not concealed that the person was dead. At first it was tried, as seen in the movie Snow White, by Pablo Berger, in which they make the dead pose with living people. But this practice was abandoned to place them on beds and include religious objects or even the coffin itself. For all these reasons, it is very difficult for them to strain you. If anything in the case of children held by their parents. For example, I thought that, taking into account that photography in the 19th century could cost up to five times the salary of a worker, anyone who hired a photographer would try to make all the elements, including the child, appear as as fresh and awake as possible. But when we started cataloging my collection they got me out of my mistake. It was a photograph that took a long time to take, so it was very difficult for the child to stay still.

The objective, therefore, was to have a nice memory of the person, nothing to do with a morbid appearance that we can give them today.

–Our relationship with death has changed a lot from how it was 150 years ago. Then there was much more infant mortality, people lived less and the normal thing was to lose more than one child. When someone died, they were also kept awake. Everyone went to see him, he was touched, he was dressed … even the children participated in the ritual. Today, with our current European sensibility it is shocking. We live in a time when we pay not to take care of our dead, so it is normal that it is. But the rugged is only in our gaze, not in the event itself. All the images that are collected in the book come out of the love of family members to remember a person who is no longer there.

It is a very careful book with an incredible level of detail that is very reminiscent in style of one of the albums they released with Ojete calor.

-They are in love with the editions. Buying a record for your music today has no value, because you can get music digitally. What gives it value is that the edition feels like it. That’s why we put postcards, an album, a vinyl on that album … I really like the tangible and, in that sense, with Post mortem we have thrown the house out the window. It is a limited edition of 1,839 copies. Once the edition is sold out there will be no more.

The book has been presented within the Horror Week, of which it is an image under the theme of ‘The cabin’, chosen by you.

-Yes. Josemi Beltrán – in charge of the festival – told me to present several ideas to him, probably with the fear that one would be unrealizable, so I went with a few, although I wanted the cabin. I wanted to do something close, a Spanish reference that would remind me of my childhood. That is why the first two figures that came to mind were José Luis López Vázquez in The cabin and Chicho Ibáñez Serrador, but this only has two films and visually neither was so iconic. Instead, even though the first time I saw The cabin It was in college, already in the mid-90s, I had heard about it since I was a child. She had a mystique that made her even more attractive.

In addition, it serves as a tribute to a person from Gipuzkoa such as Antonio Mercero.

–Something that I did not know and for which Josemi has not lost the opportunity to relate (laughs).

He is probably the only person who appears on two posters of the festival, since he can also be seen among the many faces that appear in the one of the 30th edition.

–It’s true (laughs). What happens is that in that I share the limelight with some 400 more people. Although it is also true that I steal their importance because I am the only one who comes out with the glasses they gave us up (laughs).

What is your relationship with the Horror Week?

-The first time I came was with a film in competition, Wolves of arga, which won the audience award. Since then I have come with the slightest excuse, so I have been able to see first-hand what the spirit of the festival is. It is not a typical festival. The people who come here have an almost family relationship and there are some licenses that are not usually had, such as commenting on the films aloud. I think it can be the worst festival to see your film if it is not connected with the public, but it is also true that when the film is interesting, the jokes decrease in intensity until they disappear, something that I have checked again this year with Last night in Soho. I have been presenting a film, as a jury, another year that I no longer remember why and now as a poster, so I have run out of excuses.

You can come as a spectator.

–Yes, but then I would have to pay for London –for the hotel– (laughs).