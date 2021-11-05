Canelo vs Plant: Weigh-in Canelo vs Plant: Video summary and result of the ceremony, prior to the boxing match

!We come to the end of the weigh-in ceremony! Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant leave their hands for Saturday. A warm atmosphere that did not end in blows like the previous occasion. Of course, many words from the American to the Mexican. HERE all the details.

2:43 PM | Also on stage is Mike Tyson. Asked Canelo for his opinion on supporting the legend, he says: “It means a lot to me, he was a great boxer, a legend, I want to be like him one day.”

2:42 PM | El Canelo assures that he does not have to say anything in the face of Plant’s provocations. “I have good blood inside […] I feel blessed, motivated by all my fans, my family, my team. I feel motivated more than I feel responsibility. “

2:40 PM | “Ready for the ‘chingazos'”, are the first words of Plant before the microphone. The American assures that he is not afraid of Canelo Álvarez and promises to take the Mexican’s belts this Saturday night. “Come on, no (I’m scared). I was born for this, it’s my destiny.”

2:36 PM | Canelo and Plant face each other, Plant points to the Mexican, while each one holds their respective titles. The Canelo Team has the Mexican on the shoulder, to prevent an altercation like the one we saw a few months ago from occurring.

2:35 PM | Caleb Plant stops the scale at 167 pounds, one below the 168 at which it is agreed. The Canelo Álvarez also does his part, stopping right at 168 pounds.

2:33 PM | IT’S THE TURN OF CANELO ÁLVAREZ! The man from Guadalajara is cheered by the audience, while Mexican music plays in the background. The cry of “CANELO, CANELO!” it is present in the sand; in contrast, the boo to Plant is evident.

2:24 PM | Tremendous ovation for Canelo Álvarez! The public cheers and applauds the Mexican, who appears on the screens of the US venue. Caleb Plant is clear that he is not a favorite, the boo and the shout of “eehhh … pu …” is present in Las Vegas.

2:19 PM | We continue with the co-star of the night, and the barking is heard! Anthony ‘El Perro’ Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez appear on the scene to sign 168.5 pounds. Face to face for photographs.

2:12 PM | Now it is the turn of Rey Vargas and Leonardo Báez to face the scale. They will be the protagonists of the second fight of the card; the one from Baja California signs 126.5 pounds, while the champion is at 125.

2:07 PM | The weigh-in ceremony begins, with Juan Pablo Romero vs. Elvis Rodríguez. The ‘Pivi’ stops the scale at 143 pounds, while his rival does it at 142. The confrontation between the two boxers occurs, Romero proudly wears a mariachi hat.

History is written in Las Vegas, Nevada. Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Caleb Plant measure themselves on the scale on the weigh-in ceremony, hours after their fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the unification of the supermedium weights. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

1:50 PM | This is how Canelo Álvarez arrived at the weigh-in ceremony! The Mexican boxer wears a striking golden outfit and is accompanied by his team, which boasts the WBC, WBA and WBO belts.

What category are Canelo and Plant and how much should they weigh?

Both fighters must log 168 lbs. Canelo will put into play the super middleweight belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organization (WBO), while the American will expose the title of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) .

What happens if they don’t give the weight at the weigh-in ceremony?

In the event that either of the two boxers fails at the time of the ceremony, they will have the opportunity to weigh yourself a second time within an hour. If the weight is defaulted again, the right to fight for the title is lost (in the case of the candidate) and / or the titles are lost (in the case of the champion).

Can the fight be called off by means of the scale?

Even if some boxer does not meet the established weight, the fight will take place. If the applicant wins, he will take the title; however in case of defeat the throne remains vacant.

