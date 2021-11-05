‘Canelo’ Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant: What to expect from the long-awaited and controversial match and why shouldn’t you miss it?

Boxing fans will be able to enjoy this Saturday night the long-awaited and controversial fight between the Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and the American Caleb Plant, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight has a great importance, since four belts will be on the table from the 76 kg category: those of the World Boxing Confederation (WBC), the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Since December 2020, Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) has been in the quest to unify all four titles. He started with a win against Callum Smith for the WBA and WBC titles, and then beat Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO belt in May. Now he only has to get hold of the IBF, which is in the hands of Plant (21-0-0, 12 KOs). Beating the American, ‘Canelo’ would get his eighth consecutive victory and with that belt would become the first undisputed champion of the category.

“Even more difficult than reaching the top is staying on it,” Álvarez recently stressed. “That’s why I try to improve every day. That is what I have tried to do from my first fight until now.”

“We are selling smoke”

For his part, experts indicate that the Mexican – who suffered his only professional defeat in 2013, when he fell by a wide decision in a 69-kilo fight against Floyd Mayweather – has clear advantages over his rival. “We are selling smoke, we are selling fantasy“ESPN sportswriter David Faitelson said of the fight on Wednesday.

“We won’t know if Plant is really the rival he claims to be until the bell rings at MGM Grand on Saturday,” he said. “We’ll see if the same thing that happened to Billy Joe Saunders does not happen to him, or what happened to [Avni] Yildirim, or it happened to Caleb Smith himself, “he added, recalling that these super middleweight boxers came undefeated to their fights with Álvarez -except Yildirim- and they were finally defeated by the Mexican.

However, he stressed that Plant’s condition “of walking the ring very well, of knowing how to get out of complicated situations when he is on the ropes” are “virtues that make him a seemingly difficult boxer for ‘Canelo’“.” Plant on paper seems prepared to give Saúl Álvarez a good fight, but we have already suffered other types of disappointments with other boxers who argued that they had the elements to fight ‘Canelo’ and in the end they turned out to be very easy rivals, very simple “, concluded.

