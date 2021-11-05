Canelo Álvarez revealed what he will do if he beats Caleb Plant

Canelo would like to celebrate his victory with a round of golf (Photo: Instagram / canelo)

Only two days separate Saul Canelo Alvarez to measure against Caleb Plant in the search for the unification of the super middleweight. The Mexican is already in Las Vegas, Nevada to step into the ring and write one more chapter in his record of victories.

Canelo has the possibility of being the first mexican in unifying the weight of 168 pounds and on different occasions he has already spoken of the responsibility he has in his next fight. Although Saul does not like to proclaim himself victorious before fighting, recently revealed what he will do if he is victorious at the MGM Grand Arena.

Álvarez spoke in an interview with Box Azteca and he told what his plan is for Sunday, November 7, the day after the fight. He noted that if he were to get out of the ring well, the first thing he would do would be go golfing with his friends.

“God willing and we get down from there well, I’m going to go play golf with my friends,” he said.

Canelo said that if he got out of the ring well, the first thing he would do would be go play golf with his friends (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

It is no secret that another of Álvarez’s passions is golf, since on different occasions he has openly shared his taste for the sport. Even last June he participated in his first golf tournament, in which he was victorious and decorated for his participation.

In addition, celebrating the triumphs with a golf practice is not a novelty, because when he faced Billy joe saunders and culminated with the fight in the eighth round, the next day Saúl celebrated by practicing the second sport he adores; Accompanied by mariachi music and his closest friends he spent the afternoon.

While his rival was in the hospital because of a broken cheekbone, Saúl took his cane and balls to throw into the holes of the field. So that, Canelo could emulate the action he had with Saunders on the night of Saturday, November 6.

Canelo Álvarez and his last preparations to face Caleb Plant

Thursday was Canelo’s last training session before facing Plant (Photo: Instagram / canelo)

This Thursday afternoon, Saul Alvarez attended the press on the occasion of his fight against the American and commented for Aztec TV that Thursday night he will have his last training to get into the ring.

On Friday afternoon the weigh-in ceremony, in which Álvarez arrives confident and without any concern because he explained that he worked all these months to reach the ideal weight and not have complications.

“I am very well, calm, relaxed. Obviously we have the last training session in the afternoon but nothing else doing ‘shadow’, keep the weight but we are very well “, explained the boxer for the microphones of Box Azteca.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 3, Saúl and Caleb held a press conference (Photo: Screenshot / Azteca Deportes)

Wednesday afternoon, November 3, Saúl and Caleb held a press conference in which they gave the last statements for the fight. Unlike the first face-to-face they had, in this one they did not star in any controversial scene and everything was carried out normally.

Both fighters stated that the match will make history in international boxing, so they expressed their enthusiasm for starting the fight. They appreciated the displays of affection from the fans and promised a great showdown.

For his part, the man from Guadalajara said that he will do everything possible to star in a historic night for Mexicans:

“Many thanks to all those who have made possible this fight that will be historic and that many have classified as fight of the year. Thanks to the fans and I want to tell you that they’ll see a big fight on saturday night”, He commented.

