Camila Cabello Debuts Mariachi Version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer honored her Mexican roots with her own edition of the Christmas classic

If you are tired of the typical Christmas songs, now you have one more option to give a Mexican flavor to this December. Camila Cabello premiered a mariachi version of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” in honor of her Mexican roots.

The Amazon music platform decided to join the Cuban-American to a series of songs that it will launch for this Christmas of 2021 and at least for the also protagonist of Cinderella, it was a special moment

“I have traveled a lot since I started working at the age of 15, so I chose to record this Amazon Original song because I had always wanted to be home in Miami with my family for Christmas,” the singer said in a statement.

Camila Cabello’s father is Mexican and that is why he decided to give a touch of mariachi to the Christmas song “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”, the same asIt is available exclusively through the streaming platform, Amazon Music. Hear a sneak peek below.

In addition to Camila Cabello, throughout November and December, María León, Paty Cantú and María José will also premiere their own version of the classic Christmas song.