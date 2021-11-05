Cameron Diaz’s family outing in Los Angeles, Justin Bieber’s days in Cabo San Lucas: celebrities in a click

Kesha enjoyed a summer day on the beaches of Los Angeles. She was photographed with a group of friends. The singer took advantage of the high temperatures to cool off in the sea (Photos: The Grosby Group)
Family outing. Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and their daughter Raddix took a walk through the streets of Los Angeles. In addition, they took the opportunity to sit down for breakfast at the open-air Kings Road Cafe
Training Day. Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree were photographed leaving a private West Hollywood gym. They wore patterned leggings, top and sunglasses
Between love and sports. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took a walk in Beverly Hills accompanied by the singer’s mother. They both wore a black sports outfit and were seen hugging
In action! Sarah Jessica Parker, on the set of “And Just Like That” in New York. For the scene, the actress wore a lilac dress and a black belt that she combined with her shoes
Summer Vacation. Justin Bieber traveled with his wife, Hailey, and a group of friends to Cabo San Lucas, where he enjoyed the paradisiacal beaches. There he was seen wearing a patterned swimsuit, a light blue shirt and a yellow cap.
Night out. Charlize Theron went to eat at the exclusive Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills. To do this, he wore a set of shorts and a black T-shirt that he combined with his wallet, and he wore white leather sneakers
Shopping day. Cindy Crawford went on a shopping trip in Malibu, Los Angeles. The actress wore a light jean, a white T-shirt and an animal print mask
Naomi Campbell went out for a walk through the streets of New York with her daughter, whom she carried in the stroller. The model wore a black and green jogging with a white shirt, a cap and sunglasses
Halle Berry was seen on the “Mothership” film set in Plainville, Connecticut. While it is not her responsibility to perform a scene, the actress uses a protective mask following the protocols for the coronavirus pandemic
