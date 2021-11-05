Call of Duty Vanguard studio seeks Mexican talent

Sledgehammer Games expands its horizons, as the pandemic demanded several changes within the team.

Edited (Nov 4): A few hours after the publication of this news, Activision approached 3DJuegos to clarify that, although Sledgehammer Games is looking for global talent, including Mexico, the studio does not plan to open a branch in Mexico City, specifically.

Original news: Now that Call of Duty: Vanguard is about to be released, Sledgehammer Games, the studio in charge of the title, has its sights set on other things. Gerardo garza, Senior Lead Environment Artist of the game, gave us an objective of this company.

Sledgehammer seeks Mexican talent to work on the next CoDDuring the interview that the 3DJuegos team had with Garza, we learned that Sledgehammer Games is looking for talents around the world, including Mexico, to work on the next installments of the franchise that will arrive in the future.

The pandemic and Vanguard did not get along

Garza also shared the difficulties the team that worked at Vanguard went through. After everyone was sent home due to the pandemic, Sledgehammer had to learn to “communicate again.”

It is different to communicate in person, where you can use gesturesGerardo garza“It is different to communicate in person, where you can use gestures, signs or whatever,” Garza clarified. “But that created opportunities new because we have equipment in California, Toronto, Europe and Australia, and we were all in our homes, in our homes, at a distance. Everybody we learned together“.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is just a few hours away. If you want to know more, during our same interview with Garza we learned about the novelties of the title, and what makes it special about the rest of war games, according to his words.

