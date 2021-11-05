Buster Posey announced his retirement as a player

The Buster Posey era in San Francisco is over.
The seven-time All-Star catcher announced his retirement Thursday at a news conference at Oracle Park.
There was a possibility that Posey would become a free agent this offseason, as the Giants had a team option in their $ 22 million contract for 2022. Most had speculated that the club and player would remain together, but instead of That is, the 34-year-old is retiring after a 12-year career that is sure to end in the Hall of Fame.
While the decision was not expected, Posey had signaled that he wanted to spend more time with his family after the Giants were eliminated by the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NL Division Series last month. Posey and his wife, Kristen, have four children, including twin sisters they adopted last summer.
“I’m definitely going to take time with my wife, talk to her and be a dad in time for our four games for the first time in a while,” Posey said. “I’m going to take it easy and see how everything progresses.”
Posey’s list of accomplishments is long. He was the 2010 NL Rookie of the Year and 2012 NL MVP, while also winning four Silver Bats, a Gold Glove and an Old Circuit batting title. And then there’s all the success the team had while there. Posey helped the Giants win the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, guiding pitchers like Madison Bumgarner, Matt Cain and Tim Lincecum, among others.
The news comes as a surprise, among other things, due to the great season Posey had in 2021 after deciding not to play in the previous season. He hit .304 with 18 home runs and a .889 OPS in 113 games to lead San Francisco to its first NL West title since 2012 with a 107-55 record, the best in all of baseball.
In his lifetime, he hit .302 / .372 / .460 with 158 home runs, 1,500 hits, 729 RBIs and a Baseball-Reference version of 44.9 WAR.
No one will be able to replace Posey, but the Giants have an heir apparent in star prospect Joey Bart, who is close to being ready for the majors after spending much of 2021 at Triple-A Sacramento. Veteran Curt Casali, who was the club’s second wide receiver this year, is also under control for one more season.
.