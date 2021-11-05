Bruno Valdez would leave America to go to Tigres

The Paraguayan center-back would be an option to leave Coapa, where they would already be looking for a new defender to strengthen their center.

America is about to finish its tournament in the regular phase of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 and later, face the League for the title, where he has a pending subject after being eliminated in Quarter finals the last tournament by a team that got through the playoffs.

Despite that, stove football seems to have started in the Nest and added to the rumor about a possible interest in Argentine central defender Lautaro Giannetti, there is also the possibility that one of the central defenders who currently makes up the squad will leave the club.

And it is that according to what was published by the newspaper The universal, in Coapa they have contemplated the possibility of letting go Bruno valdez bound for Tigers, a team currently led by Miguel Herrera, technical director who gave the Paraguayan all the confidence in his time at the club and made him one of its strong men.

In the last year, Valdez he has come under heavy criticism for his performance at the institution. He has not been seen on the individual level he had before his knee injury and has made one-off mistakes that have cost the Millonets both eliminations and painful losses.

At this time, it is still uncertain to ensure the permanence or departure of any player from the squad; however, the departure of Valdez It could be an option since there are now three foreign centrals in the group and the disagreement about them has been very marked from the fans themselves.