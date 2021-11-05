Breakpoint will be playable for free this week on all platforms

Are always welcome in our libraries free games. This week the Games with Gold and the PlayStation Plus works have been activated, which ensures a good portion of hours of play. In addition, if we add temporary promotions, we have the week resolved.

This is the case of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, the Ubisoft title that will be free from November 4 to November 7. This is one of the commemorative events that the French company prepares for the 35th anniversary of its creation. Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, PC and Google Stadia players can now rub their hands together.

What will we have access to during this test? Of course, all the full content of the base game It will open before us, although there will be more. You can also play everything that Operation Homeland offers and get rewards related to its missions.

In Operation Homeland our objective will be to help the Outcasts and Karen Bowman to liberate the island of Auroa, which is the epicenter of a global conflict. A new class of enemies will put all the obstacles and barriers to block the progress of the Ghosts.

Also, the good news is that all progress made during the Ghost Recon: Breakpoint free promotion will be moved to final version. We can start preloading on Windows PC right away. Meanwhile, the battle royale format will also come to the franchise after the announcement of Ghost Recon: Frontline, which will allow battles of up to 100 players.